Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

ATLANTA -- Manager Mike Scioscia gave Albert Pujols more than just the normal vote of confidence when asked Friday how long he could keep the slumping future Hall of Famer in the No. 3 position of the Los Angeles Angels’ lineup.

“This guy is going to hit, and he’s going to hit big,” said Scioscia, citing Pujols track record when healthy.

It didn’t take long for the first baseman to make his manager’s words ring true.

After hitting a two-run single in the interleague series opener Friday against the Atlanta Braves, Pujols had a home run and four RBIs on Saturday. He then went 2-for-4 on Sunday night, raising his average to .258.

“I think the whole reason he hasn’t moved me is he trusts me,” Pujols said of Scioscia. “He believes in me. Nobody wrote 1,500 RBIs on a piece of paper. Those were earned.”

After beginning the season on a tear, Pujols hit a rough patch, batting.197 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 32 games prior to Friday.

“This game keeps you humble,” Pujols said. “You’re going to struggle through some things, and hopefully mentally you grow stronger, but never in my mind do I doubt I can hit with men on base.”

Pujols has 508 career homers, one shy of Gary Sheffield for 24th on the all-time list. With 1,539 RBIs, he is one shy of Willie Stargell for 43rd in history.

RECORD: 37-31

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-5, 3.51 ERA) vs. Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 1-3, 4.24 ERA)

--CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak in interleague play to 18 games -- the longest in the majors -- with three hits, including his 14th homer, on Sunday against the Braves. He went 7-for-14 in the three-game series with two doubles, two homers and five RBIs. Trout is 30-for-75 (.400) over his past 20 games after an 11-for-67 (.164) slump, raising his average from .264 to .305.

--SS Erick Aybar left Sunday’s game against the Braves with a sore left hip after sprinting to first base to avoid a double play in the third inning. He is listed as day-to-day. He hit his fifth homer of the season leading off the second inning, and he is batting .344 (32-for-93) over his past 24 games. Aybar, who had four hits Saturday, has is average is up to .290.

--RHP Jered Weaver, who is 7-5 with a 3.51 ERA, will try to bounce back when he starts the opener of a four-game series at Cleveland on Monday night. He has surrendered 12 runs in three June outings after giving up eight runs in five May starts. Weaver gave up four earned runs or more in two of his June starts, something he hadn’t done since early April. He is 6-0 with a 1.64 ERA in nine career starts in Cleveland and is 8-3 overall against the Indians after allowing two runs over 5 1/3 innings in a victory at Anaheim in April.

--RHP Fernando Salas, credited with the victory in Saturday night’s 13-inning marathon with the Braves, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday because of what the Angels termed right shoulder inflammation. The Los Angeles Times reported Salas has nerve irritation in his arm. Salas allowed one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings Saturday, improving to 4-0 with a 2.96 ERA in 28 relief appearances. “It’s lingered enough to where you want to back him off, and the only way to do that is to shut him down,” said manager Mike Scioscia, noting that Salas was bothered for about a week. Salas has 28 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa, 6-1 with a 2.86 ERA in 75 games for the Angels last season, was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and he allowed a run on two hits and a walk over one inning. De La Rosa pitched once for the Angels in April before going on the disabled list because of a forearm strain and a shoulder impingement. He was 1-1 with a 3.44 ERA in 19 minor league games, recording 17 strikeouts to six walks and holding hitters to a .185 average.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) threw all of his pitches without problems in a 30-pitch bullpen session Sunday, and he is expected to be ready to come off the 15-day disabled list when eligible Saturday. Skaggs is 4-4 with a 4.34 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Luck turned their way. The better pitches I made, the luckier they got.” -- LHP Hector Santiago, who gave up four runs in 5 1/3 innings Sunday during the Angels’ 7-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves.

--SS Erick Aybar (sore left hip) left the June 15 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 15. The Angels hope he will be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Dane De La Rosa

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Collin Cowgill