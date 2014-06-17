Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- If right-hander Jered Weaver ever needs a safe haven on the road, he knows where to go: Cleveland. Entering his start Monday night against the Indians at Progressive Field, Weaver had the best career earned-run average at Progressive Field (minimum of 50 innings pitched) in the 20-year history of the ballpark.

Weaver came into Monday’s game with a record of 6-0 and a 1.64 ERA in nine career starts at Progressive Field. In his last six starts in Cleveland, he had a 0.63 ERA having allowed just three runs in 43 innings.

“I know that I’ve thrown well in this park but I didn’t know that it was that good,” said Weaver, after giving up four runs on five hits in six innings in a 4-3 loss to the Indians Monday night. It’s Weaver’s first career loss in Cleveland.

Weaver’s Achilles’ heel in this rare loss at Progressive Field was a familiar one -- the home-run ball. Two of the five hits he allowed in the game were home runs that accounted for three of Cleveland’s four runs. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera hit a two-run home run in the first inning and designated hitter Carlos Santana broke a 3-3 tie with a solo home run in the fourth. Weaver has allowed 14 home runs this season, which puts him in the top five in the American League.

“It’s no secret I just can’t stay away from the home-run ball,” Weaver said. “It’s been killing me lately, and it was the difference in the game again tonight.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-32

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 3-1, 4.19 ERA) at Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 4-3, 3.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Albert Pujols’ next home run will be the 509th of his career. That will tie him with Gary Sheffield for 24th on baseball’s all-time list. Pujols is also tied with Dave Winfield and Joe Medwick for 30th place on the career list with 540 doubles.

--CF Mike Trout singled in the third inning, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. During his streak, he is hitting .364 (16-for-44) with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

--OF Josh Hamilton is enjoying a dramatic turnaround this season in his success rate vs. left-handed pitchers. After hitting just .201 vs. lefties last season, Hamilton this year is hitting .462 (12-for-26) vs. left-handers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think as the game went on he got a little more comfortable but he was battling out there and got through six.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, of RHP Jered Weaver, who gave up four runs on five hits in six innings in Monday’s loss.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Erick Aybar (sore left hip) left the June 15 game. He pinch-hit June 16.

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 15. The Angels hope he will be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Dane De La Rosa

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Collin Cowgill