Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- Mike Trout’s early-season slump is officially over.

In the Los Angeles Angels’ 9-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday, Trout belted a double and two home runs, and he drove in four runs. He continues to distance himself from a slow start that was a cause of concern to some Angels watchers.

After the first two games of the four-game series, Indians manager Terry Francona already has seen too much of Trout.

“For his sake, I think they should rest him,” said Francona, jokingly. “He looks like he’s got a chance to be a good player. You don’t want to tire him out.”

Trout doubled in the first inning Tuesday, ripped a three-run home run to right field in the fifth inning, then added a 422-foot homer to left-center field in the seventh inning. The three-run homer in the fifth particularly got Francona’s attention, because it came on a 2-2 pitch.

“The more pitches Trout saw in that at bat, the more dangerous it got,” Francona said.

Trout has been on a tear for about three weeks. Over his past 22 games, he is hitting .410 (34-for-83). Prior to that, he was mired in a stretch in which he hit just .164 (11-for-67). His recent hot streak raised his batting average from .264 to .311.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said it was just a matter of time before Trout started being Trout.

“This game’s not easy, and even as talented as Mike is, you’re going to have some cycles,” Scioscia said. “He was struggling maybe for that 100- to 120-at-bat range that a lot of people were focused on, but you can see the guy, he’s bounced back and hopefully he can keep it for a long time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-32

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 7-6, 3.50 ERA) at Indians (RHP Justin Masterson, 4-5, 5.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout hit a double and two home runs Tuesday, and he drove in four runs. It was Trout’s second career two-homer game. The other came on Aug. 30, 2011, at Seattle. Over his past 22 games, Trout is hitting .410, raising his season average from .264 to .311. “I‘m being patient and squaring up some balls,” he said. “I‘m not anxious. I‘m just comfortable. I‘m not trying to do too much. That’s really helping.”

--RHP Matt Shoemaker, in just his seventh major league start, pitched eight strong innings to get the win Tuesday. Shoemaker gave up five hits, struck out 10 and walked one. Shoemaker probably would have registered his first career complete game, but an 11-minute rain delay in the bottom of the ninth inning prevented that, as he gave way to RHP Ernesto Frieri.

--RF Kole Calhoun had a home run among his four hits Tuesday, his second career four-hit game. “We couldn’t keep him off base,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. Calhoun’s other four-hit game came on Aug. 2, 2013 vs. Toronto. In his past 16 games, Calhoun is hitting .382.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs was scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday, but those plans were scratched. Instead, Skaggs will throw a bullpen session Wednesday. He landed on the disabled list earlier this month with a strained right hamstring.

--SS Erick Aybar, who hurt his left hip Sunday and did not start Monday, was back in the lineup Tuesday. He went 1-for-4 with a walk.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s unfortunate, but I understand. As soon as I get out there, it starts raining when I‘m warming up. There’s nothing you can do about that, it’s out of my control.” -- RHP Matt Shoemaker, who was denied a chance at a complete game by a rain delay in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday. The Angels beat the Cleveland Indians 9-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Erick Aybar (sore left hip) left the June 15 game. He pinch-hit June 16, and he was back in the starting lineup June 17.

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 15, and he is due to throw another bullpen session June 18. The Angels hope he will be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Dane De La Rosa

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Collin Cowgill