Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

CLEVELAND -- Trying to win a game with an unsettled situation at the back of the bullpen can be a challenge for any manager. Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia was faced with that situation Thursday, and the result was a crushing 5-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings.

After the Angels broke a 1-1 tie by scoring two runs in the top of the 10th inning, Scioscia chose not to go with closer Ernesto Frieri in the bottom of the 10th. Despite being tied for ninth in the American League with 11 saves, Frieri struggled in recent games.

In his last nine appearances prior to Thursday, Frieri had a 9.39 ERA, having allowed eight runs on 13 hits in 7 2/3 innings. Opposing teams were hitting .361 against him in that stretch.

Scioscia instead went with rookie right-hander Cam Bedrosian to try to close the win.

“Ernie’s been struggling a little bit,” Scioscia said. “We felt good with Bedrock out there. It’s a guy they hadn’t seen, and we hoped that he could make some pitches. He got close, but he couldn’t get it done.”

Bedrosian gave up a double and two walks to load the bases with one out. It was then that Scioscia called for Frieri, and the Angels’ closer, on a 1-2 pitch to designated hitter Nick Swisher, gave up a walk-off grand slam.

The devastating loss leaves the back of the Angels’ bullpen with even more question marks.

“I‘m fighting, man. I don’t know,” Frieri said. “I’ve been working, been watching videos, asking questions. It feels like nothing wants to go my way.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-33

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Joe Saunders, 0-2, 3.46 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 6-2, 2.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson deserved better, but had to settle for a no-decision in the Angels’ 5-3 loss in 10 innings to Cleveland on Thursday. Wilson pitched seven innings, giving up just one run on three hits with six strikeouts and four walks.

--CF Mike Trout had to work overtime to extend his hitting streak to 13 games Thursday. Trout’s only hit of the game was a 10th-inning double. During his streak, Trout is hitting .385 (20-for-52).

--DH Albert Pujols drove in two runs with a single in the top of the 10th inning Thursday. Pujols has nine RBIs over his past six games after driving in eight runs in his previous 22 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt my stuff was pretty good today and I had two strikes on a lot of guys. The ball was moving a lot, and I had a lot of bad contact.” -- LHP C.J. Wilson, who pitched well in a no-decision Thursday during the Angels’ 5-3, 10-inning loss to the Cleveland Indians.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 15, and he is due to throw another bullpen session June 18. The Angels hope he will be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

