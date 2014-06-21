Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia continues to say his bullpen lines up best when righty Ernesto Frieri is throwing well and closing games.

The problem is Frieri’s fortunes can turn on a dime. He appeared to be throwing well before he gave up four runs on five hits without recording an out against the Braves on June 14. Five days later on June 19 against the Indians, he yielded a walk-off grand slam to Nick Swisher.

In that one, however, it was Cam Bedrosian who was called upon in a save situation -- the Angels led, 3-1, going into the bottom of the 10th. The Indians loaded the bases with one out against Bedrosian before Frieri entered, got the second out and then gave up the slam.

The Angels like Bedrosian’s “electric” stuff, and also will use side-arming righty Joe Smith to close when the matchups dictate. Another option is Kevin Jepsen, whose fastball reaches 97 mph but hasn’t had a save opportunity yet this season.

“This is as consistent as we’ve seen him,” Scioscia said of Jepsen. “His stuff is every bit as electric as it has been. I think this is the best equipped he’s ever been (to close). Basically, he’s a more complete pitcher.”

Jepsen, incidentally, wears No. 40, the same number formerly worn by the Angels’ all-time saves leader, Troy Percival.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-33

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-4, 4.44 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-3, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Grant Green was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake Friday. Green was hitting .359 in 22 games for the Angels when he was sent down on June 7.

--RHP Dane De La Rosa was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake Friday to make room on the roster for INF Grant Green. De La Rosa has an 11.57 ERA in three games with the Angels.

--3B Ian Stewart was activated from the disabled list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Stewart has been on the disabled list since May 12 because of a left hand contusion. In 24 games with the Angels, Stewart is hitting .176 with two homers and seven RBIs.

--RHP Garrett Richards gave up one run and four hits in six innings to earn the victory over the Rangers Friday. He struck out seven and walked three while throwing a career-high 119 pitches. Richards, who is a candidate to make the All-Star team, was asked what the difference is between this year and last year, when he split time between the starting rotation and the bullpen. “I got a job,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about going up and down, pitching in Triple-A. (Pitching coach Mike Butcher) called me in the offseason and told me I was going to make 33 starts this year, so that’s all I needed.”

--RHP Jered Weaver will start Saturday against the Rangers. He has lost both of his last two starts, giving up four runs in each. He has not faced the Rangers this season, but is 13-8 with a 3.66 ERA in 32 career starts against them.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously I want to be there, but it’s out of my control. I can only control what I do every fifth day. Hopefully I continue to do what I‘m doing and get a bid to go.” -- RHP Garrett Richards, who gave up one run and four hits in six innings to earn the victory over the Rangers Friday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Albert Pujols (back) left the game June 20 after five innings because his back stiffened up. The injury isn’t believed to be serious.

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 15, and he is due to throw another bullpen session June 18. He threw a simulated game June 20. Barring any setback, Skaggs could return to the rotation toward the end of the following week.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

3B Ian Stewart

INF C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Raul Ibanez

OF Collin Cowgill