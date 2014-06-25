Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Angels thought it would be pretty cool to have the only two American League MVPs in the club’s history team up on the ceremonial first pitch for Opening Night on March 31.

Vladimir Guerrero (MVP in 2004) got on the mound to throw to Don Baylor (MVP in 1979), about to begin his first season as the club’s hitting coach.

Guerrero’s pitch was to Baylor’s non-glove side, and Baylor, who was in a crouch, had to reach across his body to make the catch. When he did so, his right leg buckled, his right femur breaking.

Tuesday night at Angel Stadium, Baylor was back in uniform and on the bench for the first time this season, and the Angels went out and scored five runs in the first inning.

Assistant hitting coach Dave Hansen and roving hitting instructor Paul Sorrento had been filling in for Baylor during his absence.

“I think it’s really important,” manager Mike Scioscia said of having Baylor back in the dugout. “Dave and Paul have been doing a great job, but Donnie’s presence is certainly something that will help these guys on the bench and in the cage and the batter’s box. We’re happy to have him back.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-33

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 0-0, 2.57 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 7-2, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Morin was called up April 27 and began his major league career with eight consecutive scoreless appearances covering 8 2/3 innings. Overall, he has a 1.42 ERA (4 earned runs in 25 1/3 innings) while allowing opposing batters a .207 average (18-for-87).

--LF Josh Hamilton is hitting .484 (15-for-31) vs. left-handers this season, after hitting .201 (36-for-179) against lefties last season. For his career, Hamilton is hitting .273 vs. lefties, compared to .305 vs. right-handers.

--LHP C.J. Wilson gave up six runs on nine hits in five innings Tuesday against the Twins. Wilson was staked to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, but gave up five in the second inning. “It was an interesting approach that (the Twins) had today,” Wilson said. “They took a lot of first pitches, like take a first pitch right down the middle. But with two strikes, they would fight pitches off. It was a Twilight Zone thing, hits with two strikes, hits on weird counts. ... Typically if I give up a big inning, it’s because I walk a guy, plunk a guy or throw a ball away. But after the two home runs (by Josh Willingham and Kendrys Morales), it was paper cuts.”

--RHP Garrett Richards will start Wednesday against the Twins. He is 3-0 with a 0.67 ERA in June, having allowed two earned runs in 27 innings over four starts. Richards has faced the Twins once in his career, throwing one scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s what Mike can do. When you have that kind of approach at the plate and drive the ball the other way, you’re going to do special things. It was only the second inning, but it was a big hit to regain the lead after those guys put up five in the second.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, of CF Mike Trout, who snapped a 5-5 tie and gave the Angels the lead for good with his homer to right-center field Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He played catch June 24. He is not eligible to return from the disabled list until June 30.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 15. He threw a simulated game June 21. He will start for Triple-A Salt Lake in a rehab game on June 26.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Grant Green

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill