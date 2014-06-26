Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- And for his next trick, Mike Trout is climbing walls.

In the past week, the speedy center fielder got back fast enough on a couple of deep fly balls to climb the 8-foot wall at Angel Stadium and prop himself up in an effort to steal a home run away from an opposing hitter.

Both times -- on balls hit by the Texas Rangers’ Shin-Soo Choo and by the Minnesota Twins’ Josh Willingham -- Trout came up a few inches short.

“My left foot didn’t stick (on the wall) the way I wanted it. I think I should have caught it,” Trout said of the bid he made on Willingham’s homer. “I‘m just having fun out there.”

It seems only a matter of time before he gets one for the highlight reel.

“Mike’s athletic,” manager Mike Scioscia said when asked if he were worried about Trout hurting himself making such an attempt. “When he plays aggressively, his athleticism protects him.”

Trout went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday in the Angels’ 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-33

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 4-5, 5.52 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 7-6, 3.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B David Freese did not play Wednesday against the Twins, still sore after being hit by a pitch on the left arm in the eighth inning Tuesday. He is day-to-day.

--2B Howie Kendrick singled in the third inning Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to nine games. He is hitting .300 (12-for-40) during the streak, raising his season average to .276.

--CF Mike Trout has hit at least 15 homers and stolen at least 10 bases before the All-Star break for the second season in a row. The only other Angel to do so was current hitting coach Don Baylor (1978, ‘79).

--RHP Garrett Richards gave up two runs and four hits in 7 1/3 innings to get the win over the Twins on Wednesday. Richards (8-2) improved to 4-0 with a 1.05 ERA in his five starts in June. “He misfires just enough to keep you off balance up there and not let you dig in,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “You got a nice-looking young pitcher there, a big kid with a good angle and definitely an arm. Mid-90s to above, nasty breaking ball. Yeah, he’s pretty good.”

--RHP Jered Weaver, who will start Thursday’s game against the Twins, got a no-decision in his last start despite giving up only one run in eight innings against Texas. Weaver is 8-2 with a 3.35 in 15 career starts vs. Minnesota.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re getting a little bit of depth in our lineup. Some guys who were struggling are starting to see the ball a little better and find some holes and get some balls to fall in.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels’ 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B David Freese (sore left arm) did not play June 26. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He played catch June 24.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 15. He threw a simulated game June 21. He will make a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on June 26.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Grant Green

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill