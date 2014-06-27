Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels’ David Freese was back in the starting lineup Thursday, one day after getting a spot on the bench and replaced at third base by Grant Green.

Manager Mike Scioscia said it was nothing more than a day off for Freese, who was nursing a sore arm, and not a sign that Green could soon take the starting spot from Freese. Freese went 1-for-3 on Thursday and is hitting .227 with two homers and 18 RBIs this year.

Green, who can play all four infield positions and left field, is hitting .324 in 26 games.

“David will still be getting the lion’s share of the starts at third,” Scioscia said. “He’s hit the ball much better than some of his numbers show. He’s hit a lot of hard outs. Really, what David does is give you that great at-bat with guys in scoring position. We’re starting to see a little bit more of that.”

The start at third base Wednesday was the first of Green’s career. He’s played more games at second base (45) than anywhere else.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-33

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 5-1, 3.42 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 7-3, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Albert Pujols doubled in the third inning Thursday against the Twins, the 541st double of his career. It tied him with Rogers Hornsby for 30th on the all-time list. Next up on the all-time list is No. 29 Harry Heilmann with 542.

--SS Erick Aybar has 40 RBIs, which leads all American League shortstops. He hit in the fifth spot in the lineup for the 10th time on Thursday, and has hit in every spot in the order except third and fourth.

--RHP Jered Weaver gave up one run and eight hits in seven innings to get the win Thursday against the Twins. He struck out six, walked one and won for the first time in four starts. “The sixth and seventh (innings) were tough for him,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “The biggest out of the game was getting (Brian) Dozier to end the seventh. Up until the sixth inning, he was really mixing and matching, changing speeds. Those guys pieced some hits together and he had to work for it.”

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Friday against the Royals. Shoemaker, who has won both of his last two starts, has faced the Royals one time in his career, getting a no-decision after giving up three runs (two earned) in five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re absolutely starting to do some of the things that we can do on the offensive side. We have to keep it rolling.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after a win over Minnesota on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He played catch June 24.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 15. He threw a simulated game June 21. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on June 26.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP David Carpenter

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Grant Green

INF/OF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill