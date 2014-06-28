Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Jason Grilli lost his closer’s job with the Pirates. Right-hander Ernesto Frieri likewise had been replaced by right-hander Joe Smith at the end of the Angels’ bullpen.

On Friday, they were swapped for each other.

“We traded a struggling closer for a struggling closer with the idea that a change of scenery will help both,” Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto said.

Grilli, 37, was selected to the All-Star Game last year, collecting a career-high 33 saves in 35 opportunities with an 0-2 record and 2.70 ERA in 54 games, while striking out 74 and walking only 13 in 50 innings.

This season Grilli was 0-2 with a 4.87 and 11 saves in 15 chances, while allowing 22 hits, including four home runs, and 11 walks in 20 1/3 innings.

“This is a step toward addressing those (bullpen) needs, but I’d be surprised if it’s the only step,” Dipoto said.

It is to be determined if Grilli will be utilized as the Angels closer.

“Whether Jason Grilli returns to the ninth inning will have to be determined by Jason Grilli,” Dipoto said.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-34

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-7, 4.41 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 5-6, 3.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Kohn, who was optioned June 1 to Triple-A Salt Lake, was recalled after the 8-6 loss Friday night to the Royals. Kohn was 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 25 appearances before the demotion. He allowed only 11 hits and struck out 26 in 23 2/3 innings, but walked 20. He was 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in nine games with Salt Lake, allowing six hits in 9 1/3 innings, while striking out seven and walking six.

--UT Efren Navarro, who was recalled Saturday from Salt Lake, was optioned back to the Triple-A farm club after the game Friday night. It was Navarro’s second stint with the Angels. He hit .297 in 14 games, starting at first base, left field and right field. The Angels went 7-2 when he started.

--OF Mike Trout’s 18th home run Friday was tracked at 489 feet, although the Royals dispute that, estimating it at 445 feet. Regardless it was impressive, splashing into the fountains in left-center. “The ball was about as far as you’re going to see a ball hit,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs could return to the rotation without another rehab start. Skaggs threw 70 pitches in three innings, for Triple-A Salt Lake, allowing seven runs, two runs, on five hits and five walks, while striking out against Fresno. He went on the disabled list June 10 with a strained right hamstring.

--DH C.J. Cron homered in the second and fifth innings for his first career multi-homer game. He is the first Angels rookie to hit two out in a game since CF Mike Trout on Aug. 30, 2011 at Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It felt good, but it stinks we lost. It doesn’t really mean nothing. I squared it up. I definitely barreled it. I was trying to put a good swing on it and got a pitch I could hit. I‘m always looking fastball and reacted. I got a heater. I think it was up a little bit.” -- Angels OF Mike Trout, whose 18th home run Friday was tracked at 489 feet in an 8-6 loss to Kansas City.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He played catch June 24.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 15. He threw a simulated game June 21. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on June 26.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Michael Kohn

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill