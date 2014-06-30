Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Jason Grilli is an Angel, but what his role will be in the bullpen is still to be determined.

Manager Mike Scioscia said for now right-hander Joe Smith, who has seven saves in 11 opportunities will be his closer. That is subject to change.

Grilli, who was acquired in a Friday trade with the Pirates, logged 33 saves last season and was named to the National League All-Star team. Grilli, however, failed to duplicate those numbers this year, 0-2 with a 4.87 ERA and lost his closer’s job with the Royals.

“It’s going to take some time to evaluate how the pieces go together,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of his bullpen. “I don’t think we’re set with middle, setup and closer guys. Right now, when we have a save situation, Joe Smith will be back in there. I think Jason will be one of the guys we’ll look to help us hold leads, whether that’s sixth, seventh, eighth, or ninth. We won’t know for a while where that will be.”

Grilli worked a spotless eighth inning, striking out one, in his Angels’ debut Saturday in the 6-2 triumph over the Royals. He was the losing pitcher Sunday, but the run off him was unearned after second baseman Howie Kendrick committed a fielding error.

“Certainly he’s evolved as a pitcher,” Scioscia said. “He’ll be a good boost for our pen. We’re trying to get everything set in our bullpen and this was a unique game where we had to get five innings from the bullpen, but the fact that we saw Jason (Grilli) back there and Joe Smith strong, that lets you bring in Kevin Jepsen earlier.”

The Angels continue to look for more ways to upgrade their bullpen.

“It’s a welcome change,” Grilli said. “I just have to get caught up and get some rest. A change is always unsettling. I’ve changed my hats before. This is number 10 for me. What is it they say in MLB, ‘collect them all?’ I’ve got a third of the league out of the way. Getting a fresh start does help. I know this club wanted me. This club really wanted me. The reception I had was what I wanted.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 8-2, 2.76 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 2-4, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Skaggs, who is on the disabled list with a right hamstring injury, threw a bullpen session Sunday. He could be activated for a Wednesday start against the White Sox. The Angels are listing TBA as the starter for that day. “It’ll be somebody whose name starts with an ‘S’,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “That will round out our rotation.” The other Wednesday candidates are LHP Hector Santiago and RHP Matt Shoemaker. Skaggs was 4-4 with a 4.34 ERA in a dozen starts before going on the disabled list on June 6.

--C Hank Conger, who was hitless in his past 12 at-bats and hitting .145 for the month, was back in the lineup Sunday and responded with two hits, including a bunt single. “What a catcher has to bring is presence behind the plate,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Hank has done a terrific job bringing presence behind the plate and Chris (Iannetta) has done a terrific job, too. With wanting to keep both guys fresh and ready to go, we’ll continue to split the time.”

--RHP Jason Grilli, the newest Angel, lost his closing job this year with the Pirates, but cherishes the moments last season when he recorded 33 saves and Pittsburgh made the playoffs. “Every relief pitcher will tell you it is special to get the opportunity to get the last three outs,” Grilli said. “To do it for a city that was dying to get a taste of winning was even more special. I’ll take the ball (in the ninth). I have the feeling I’ll get a chance again. They know I‘m capable and to be able to contribute to this group of guys is special.” The Angels acquired Grilli in a Friday trade for RHP Ernesto Frieri. “I was never suspecting, but this is the business side of baseball,” Grilli said. “I’ve been traded before. It’s just business. The toughest part is how it affects the family. It’s tough on the family. You’re just changing hats, changing uniforms. The other part is leaving your teammates. That’s the other tough part, leaving your teammates and friendships. We did something special (in Pittsburgh). The city embraced me and the whole team. I’ve been on the flip side and been booed off the field, too.”

--RHP Garrett Richards, who starts Monday at Chicago, is 4-0 with a 1.05 ERA in five June starts, allowing four earned runs in 34 1/3 innings. He has limited opposing hitters to a .203 average, which tops American League starters for the month.

--3B David Freese has hit in 12 of his past 15 games and has six RBIs in eight games, but continues to bat eighth. “We’ve got more than David swinging the bat well,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I like our lineup. We have versatility versus both lefties and righties and with guys like David swinging the bat well -- and he gives you defense, too -- you have a lot of versatility. He can hit anywhere up to fourth or fifth in our lineup, but right now, there’s not anything we want to shake up.” Scioscia mentioned SS Erick Aybar, 2B Howie Hendrick and 1B C.J. Cron “are all swinging the bat well, too.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Howie’s been playing terrific defense for us. He just took his eye off it. It happens. You turn the page.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after 2B Howie Kendrick failed to handle a throw that should have been an inning-ending double-play grounder Sunday. The Royals went on to score the winning run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He played catch June 24.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 15. He threw a simulated game June 21. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on June 26 and threw a bullpen session June 29. He could be activated for a July 2 start.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Ernesto Frieri

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Michael Kohn

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill