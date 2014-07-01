Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Right-hander Jason Grilli is an Angel, but what his role will be in the bullpen is still to be determined.

Manager Mike Scioscia said for now right-hander Joe Smith, who has seven saves in 11 opportunities will be his closer. That is subject to change.

Grilli, who was acquired in a Friday trade with the Pirates, logged 33 saves last season and was named to the National League All-Star team. Grilli, however, failed to duplicate those numbers this year, 0-2 with a 4.87 ERA and lost his closer’s job with the Royals.

“It’s going to take some time to evaluate how the pieces go together,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of his bullpen. “I don’t think we’re set with middle, setup and closer guys. Right now, when we have a save situation, Joe Smith will be back in there. I think Jason will be one of the guys we’ll look to help us hold leads, whether that’s sixth, seventh, eighth, or ninth. We won’t know for a while where that will be.”

Grilli worked a spotless eighth inning, striking out one, in his Angels’ debut Saturday in the 6-2 triumph over the Royals. He was the losing pitcher Sunday, but the run off him was unearned after second baseman Howie Kendrick committed a fielding error.

“Certainly he’s evolved as a pitcher,” Scioscia said. “He’ll be a good boost for our pen. We’re trying to get everything set in our bullpen and this was a unique game where we had to get five innings from the bullpen, but the fact that we saw Jason (Grilli) back there and Joe Smith strong, that lets you bring in Kevin Jepsen earlier.”

The Angels continue to look for more ways to upgrade their bullpen.

“It’s a welcome change,” Grilli said. “I just have to get caught up and get some rest. A change is always unsettling. I’ve changed my hats before. This is number 10 for me. What is it they say in MLB, ‘collect them all?’ I’ve got a third of the league out of the way. Getting a fresh start does help. I know this club wanted me. This club really wanted me. The reception I had was what I wanted.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 8-2, 2.76 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 2-5, 5.07 ERA); Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 8-6, 3.33 ERA) at White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 2-4, 4.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver will still make his scheduled start against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, but now it will be the finale of a doubleheader Tuesday. The Angels were supposed to start the series against Chicago Monday, but the game was postponed. Weaver beat the White Sox on June 6, allowing two runs in six innings, and won in his most recent start June 26 at the Minnesota Twins. He’s allowed one earned run in each game of back-to-back starts. Weaver is 8-2 lifetime against the White Sox with a 1.70 ERA.

--RHP Garrett Richards had his scheduled start Monday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field pushed back a day because the game was postponed by rain. The game will be made up as a doubleheader and Richards (8-2, 2.76) will start the first game. Richards, whose 1.84 road ERA is second in the American League, has never faced the White Sox as a starter. He owns a 0-0 record and 7.50 ERA in six relief outings against Chicago.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs will come off the 15-day disabled list Wednesday and start the series finale against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Skaggs went on the DL retroactive to June 6.

--1B Albert Pujols was in the starting lineup for the Angels a day after a leg issue caused him to pull up while running between first and second on what was going to be a double. Pujols has been diagnosed by the team’s medical staff with a swollen, infected lymph node in his groin. It’s not thought to be a long-term concern.

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) had a bullpen session June 29 that went well and he is scheduled to throw another bullpen July 1 in Chicago.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Howie’s been playing terrific defense for us. He just took his eye off it. It happens. You turn the page.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, after 2B Howie Kendrick failed to handle a throw that should have been an inning-ending double-play grounder Sunday. The Royals went on to score the winning run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 15. He threw a simulated game June 21. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on June 26 and threw a bullpen session June 29. He will come off the DL July 2 and start the series finale against the White Sox.

--1B Albert Pujols (infected lymph node) pulled up lame running from first to second on a hit June 29, but was in the starting lineup June 30 prior to a game that was called for rain at the White Sox. Pujols said the issue, stemming from a swollen lymph node in his groin, only bothers him when running the bases -- and not all the time. He is not expected to go on the 15-day disabled list.

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He played catch June 24. He had a bullpen session June 29 that went well and is scheduled to throw another bullpen July 1 in Chicago.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Michael Kohn

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill