Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Los Angeles Angels continued to tinker with their bullpen Tuesday by acquiring veteran left-handed reliever Rich Hill from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations.

Hill, who’d spent all season at Triple-A Pawtucket, was immediately called up to the Angels and joined the team at U.S. Cellular Field prior to the start of a doubleheader sweep against the Chicago White Sox.

Right-hander Michael Kohn was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for Hill, who is the lone left-handed option in the Angels’ bullpen with left-hander Hector Santiago still in the starting rotation.

“We’ve talked about it a little while, with hopefully a little more balance in our ‘pen, and trying to get a lefty down there that can help us in certain situations,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “The guy was available and hopefully he’ll throw the ball the way he can and we’ll see how he fits in our ‘pen.”

Hill got into both games of the doubleheader and struggled.

He starting the ninth inning of the Angels’ 8-4 win in the first game and allowed a hit and two walks to load the bases. Closer Joe Smith had to come in for his eighth save. In the second game, Hill walked the only batter he faced.

“As far as the performance goes, it was not good obviously,” Hill said. “I did not throw the ball well at all, so I‘m looking forward to getting back and taking ownership of better outings.”

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Hill was 3-3 with a 3.23 ERA for Pawtucket in 25 relief appearances. He struck out 45 in 39 innings for a 10.4 K/9 rate and posted a 1.179 WHIP. Those numbers were considerably better than Hill’s most recent time in the major leagues, when he had a rough time last season pitching out of the bullpen for the Cleveland Indians.

Hill went 1-2 with a 6.28 ERA in 63 relief appearances for Cleveland, striking out 51 in 38 2/3 innings but also walking 29 and allowing 38 hits for a whopping 1.733 WHIP. Scioscia said Hill, a former starter, will likely be more of a situational left-hander than a long reliever for the Angels.

“His velocity looks as good as we’ve seen it and he’s spinning the ball well,” Scioscia said. “He’s just got to fine-tune some stuff, because you give up a hit and three walks in both games and he’s better than that. So, he’ll find it.”

This past weekend, Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto acquired right-hander Jason Grilli from the Pittsburgh Pirates in another trade to bolster the bullpen, sending right-hander Ernesto Frieri to Pittsburgh.

Grilli, 37, handled closing duties for the Pirates last season. He recorded a career high 33 saves and made the National League All-Star team, but ran into some struggles this year. Scioscia said right-hander Smith -- who closed both games of the doubleheader -- will continue to close games for the Angels for now.

Los Angeles is also close to getting right-hander Fernando Salas back into their bullpen after a stint on the 15-day disabled list for inflammation in his throwing shoulder. Salas threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Sunday in Kansas City and threw another one Tuesday in Chicago.

Scioscia said Salas, who’s 4-0 with a 2.96 ERA in 28 appearances, will be activated prior to the series finale Wednesday against Chicago.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-35

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 4-4, 4.34 ERA) at White Sox (LHP John Danks, 7-6, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (4-4, 4.34) will come off the 15-day disabled list Wednesday and start the series finale against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Skaggs went on the DL with a right hamstring strain retroactive to June 6, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he won’t have a stringent pitch count limit. “You hate to say there’s a pitch-count limit, because it’s not like we’re limiting anything that would keep him from finishing his outing,” Scioscia said Tuesday. “I don’t think we’ll see him throw 115 pitches, but we’re not going to limit him to 75 or (say) after five (innings) he’s done. He’ll pitch to a certain point in the game. He has enough pitches to do that and hopefully he’ll be effective enough to get us to that point.”

--RHP Fernando Salas threw another bullpen session Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field and might be ready to come off the 15-day disabled list as soon as Wednesday. It was the second bullpen session in three days for Salas, who was placed on the DL June 15 with inflammation in his right shoulder. “It was good, very good,” manager Mike Scioscia said of Salas’ bullpen Tuesday. “He got through it and felt good, so we’ll see. I definitely want to see how he comes out of it (Wednesday) and then make an assessment.”

--RHP Jered Weaver (9-6, 3.56) picked up the win in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, but wasn’t at his best. Weaver is now 9-2 lifetime against the White Sox but served up two home runs and allowed five earned runs in just 5 2/3 innings in the Angels’ 7-5 victory to sweep the doubleheader. “It was one of those things where I tried to keep us in the game,” Weaver said. “I had to battle there and I just left a couple pitches up and those guys put it where they should. The story of the night is the offense kept scoring and picking me up, and the bullpen came in and did a great job. It was good to see.”

--RHP Garrett Richards (9-2, 2.81) bounced back to pitch a gem in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field, after allowing a three-run homer in the first inning to first baseman Jose Abreu. Richards only allowed one more hit and no runs in his remaining seven innings to pick up his third straight win and fifth in his past six starts. The outing was supposed to happen Monday, but got pushed back a day because of a rainout. “I just kind of kept doing what I was doing (after the Abreu homer), pounding the zone, throwing strikes and getting ahead of guys,” said Richards, who’d never faced the White Sox as a starter. “I think I was the same pitcher from the beginning to the end. I wasn’t going to let three runs in the first ruin my day. I think that’s a maturing process that I’ve gone through as a pitcher and I‘m happy with the direction I‘m moving.”

--LHP Rich Hill was acquired by the Angels on Tuesday from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations with the idea of making him a situational left-hander out of the bullpen. The 37-year old Hill, who stands 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, was 3-3 with a 3.23 ERA for Triple-A Pawtucket in 25 relief appearances. Hill joined the team Tuesday for a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field and struggled in both games, allowing a hit and three walks combined in the two appearances. “Good velocity, good stuff, just trouble getting the ball over the zone,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He was throwing the ball so well down in Triple-A. I think maybe it’s just getting re-acclimated to a big league stadium. I don’t think there was anything he was nervous about, but I think he just lost his release point and got behind in a bunch of counts.”

--1B Albert Pujols was in the starting lineup for the Angels for both games of a doubleheader Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field, after a leg issue Sunday in Kansas City caused him to pull up while running between first and second on what looked to be a sure double. Pujols was thrown out easily for a key out instead. The Angels’ medical staff said he’s been playing with a swollen, infected lymph node in his groin area for almost a week but it’s not a long-term concern. Pujols hit his 509th career home run in the doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, tying him on the all-time list with Gary Sheffield. He also went first to third on a single in the first game with no problem. “He feels good,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scoscia said. “It’s not really anything that’s muscular or anything we’re worried about being a pull. It was described by the medical staff as more of a lymph node or just a little infection there, the lymph node fighting an infection got a little irritated. It shouldn’t be anything that’s going to impact what he needs to do.”

--RHP Michael Kohn was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday to make room for veteran LHP Rich Hill, whom the Angels acquired from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations. Kohn went 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 25 relief appearances, striking out 26 in 23 2/3 innings. Kohn had just been recalled from the minors June 28. “It was unfortunate we didn’t get a chance to see Michael pitch this week but I‘m not sure he was quite the finished product he can be,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “We all think it’s important for him to go down there and continue with the adjustments he’s made, so he can be in that back-end mix, because he certainly has the stuff.”

--RHP David Carpenter was optioned to Double-A Arkansas following the Angels’ 7-5 win Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. A corresponding move will be made Wednesday when LHP Tyler Skaggs is expected to come off the 15-day disabled list to start the series finale against the White Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been playing some good baseball.” -- Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia after his team earned a doubleheader sweep of the White Sox on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He played catch June 24. He had a bullpen session June 29. He threw another bullpen July 1 in Chicago and it went “really good,” according to manager Mike Scioscia.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 15. He threw a simulated game June 21. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on June 26 and threw a bullpen session June 29. He will come off the DL on July 2.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Rich Hill

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill