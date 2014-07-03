Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Tyler Skaggs returned to the rotation Wednesday night at U.S. Cellular Field and created a “problem” that manager Mike Scioscia isn’t in a hurry to solve.

Rather than bumping somebody from the rotation to make room for Skaggs, who’d been on the 15-day disabled list since June 10 with a hamstring strain, Scioscia is sticking with a six-man rotation for one more turn.

A doubleheader Tuesday that was caused by a rainout made the decision easier, creating a need for six starters in a five-day span to keep all arms adequately rested. Now those six starters will get one more turn in the rotation.

“With doubling up on starters with a doubleheader, we’ll have to get one more guy in there to make sure that somebody will pitch on normal rest,” Scioscia said Wednesday, before the Angels failed to sweep the Chicago White Sox by losing 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning. “You wouldn’t want one guy coming back on short rest.”

That plan means putting off a decision on whom to bump: right-hander Matt Shoemaker or left-hander Hector Santiago. Each has pitched well in Skaggs’ absence, so it w*on’t be an easy call.

Shoemaker (5-2, 4.50 ERA) will start Thursday at home against the Houston Astros and Santiago (0-7, 4.08) is scheduled to start Saturday in the third game of that series.

“For us right now, fortunately we fill out our rotation so that everyone gets their rest and then see where we go,” Scioscia said. “We have a lot of guys that have thrown the ball well, so we’re very comfortable in the fact that we can still put a pitcher out there who’s going to give us a chance to win.”

It’s become a nice luxury to have for Scioscia, whose starters have posted a combined 35 wins thus far, which was tied for second-most in the American League coming into the game Wednesday. Angels starters were also ranked fourth in the AL in ERA (3.73) and fourth in innings pitched (506 1/3).

Shoemaker and Santiago have solidified the bottom of the rotation, but the top three of right-hander Jered Weaver, right-hander Garrett Richards and left-hander C.J. Wilson have been rock solid. Now Skaggs is back in the picture, adding a second left-handed arm to the mix.

“I think that where we are right now, as far as with our head above water, hopefully working towards the pennant race, is in large part due to what our starting rotation’s done,” Scioscia said. “They’ve pitched deep into games on a nightly basis and we need that to continue. On the offensive side, we’re doing a lot of good things, but I think the heartbeat of our club is in our rotation, and those guys have really been giving us a chance to win almost every night.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 2-6, 4.40 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Showmaker, 5-2, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Skaggs returned to the rotation with a strong performance Wednesday in the Angels’ 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Skaggs, who’d been on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, threw 7 2/3 innings and gave up two runs. He struck out six and threw 70 of his 87 pitches for strikes. It was a much crisper outing than his last rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake, when he allowed seven runs (two earned), five walks and five hits in three innings. “I was kind of embarrassed after my last rehab outing,” Skaggs said. “Walking five guys and giving up that many runs in a Triple-A game wears on you a little bit, so I wanted to go out there (Wednesday) and show everybody that I‘m still the same pitcher that I was.”

--LHP Hector Santiago will get at least one more turn in the rotation and might get more depending on manager Mike Scioscia’s decision. Following the return of LHP Tyler Skaggs to the rotation Wednesday, the Angels have six starters. Santiago and RHP Matt Shoemaker are the most likely candidates to be removed when Scioscia pares it down to five sometime next week. Santiago is 0-7 with a 4.08 ERA but has pitched well since Skaggs went on the 15-day disabled list June 15 with a right hamstring strain. Pitching for the White Sox last season, Santiago saw time in the bullpen and rotation, so he’s got experience in both roles. “I think it’s great, but if a guy is throwing well enough as a starter, that’s more important than any role you’re going to put in the bullpen, maybe with the exception of a closer,” Scioscia said. “Hector Santiago won’t be in the ‘pen because we feel he can do it. If we feel he’s part of the rotation he’ll stay in the rotation.”

--RHP Garrett Richards got through a rough first inning Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox and turned it into a strong eight-inning start that resulted in a win. Richards, who finished second to Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez in American League Pitcher of the Month voting for June, allowed a three-run homer to White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu and allowed one more hit the rest of his outing. “The pitcher I am this year is far beyond the pitcher that I was last year or the year before,” Richards said. “Even last year or the year before that, this game could’ve snowballed and I could’ve been out in the fourth inning. It just goes back to me moving on and just controlling what I can control and making quality pitches.”

--CF Mike Trout was named the American League Player of the Month for June on Wednesday, which is the second time in his brief career he’s earned that designation. The 22-year-old star led the majors with a whopping 1.230 on-base plus slugging average for the month and finished tied for the AL lead with 20 runs. He rapped out 30 hits, 18 for extra bases. Trout, however, had a rough night Wednesday in the Angels’ 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Trout went 0-for-4 and struck out three times.

--LF Josh Hamilton hit his second home run in as many days during a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday and also robbed a homer with a leaping grab at the wall in the first inning. Hamilton missed 48 games after having surgery in April to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and struggled at the plate after coming off the 15-day disabled list June 3. “Maybe he hasn’t driven the ball as much as he came back off the DL,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s getting comfortable in the box and he’s attacking the ball well, so it’s more than just two days. These last two days the power has shown, but he’s in a nice comfort zone.”

--RHP Matt Shoemaker (5-2, 4.50) will make at least one more start when he starts the opener of a four-game weekend series against the Houston Astros on Thursday in Anaheim. Shoemaker and LHP Hector Santiago are candidates to be shifted into a bullpen role now that LHP Tyler Skaggs has returned from a strained right hamstring to create a six-man rotation. Manager Mike Scioscia said he’ll keep the six-man setup for one more turn through the rotation before paring it back down to five. Shoemaker, who started the season in the bullpen, won his first five career decisions as a starter before picking up his first loss last Friday at Kansas City.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think that where we are right now, as far as with our head above water, hopefully working towards the pennant race, is in large part due to what our starting rotation’s done. They’ve pitched deep into games on a nightly basis and we need that to continue. On the offensive side, we’re doing a lot of good things, but I think the heartbeat of our club is in our rotation, and those guys have really been giving us a chance to win almost every night.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Fernando Salas (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He played catch June 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 29 and July 1.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 6. He threw a bullpen session June 15. He threw a simulated game June 21. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on June 26 and threw a bullpen session June 29. He will come off the DL on July 2.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25 but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Rich Hill

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill