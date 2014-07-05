Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout continues to make the kind of history usually associated with members of the Hall of Fame.

The center fielder’s solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday night not only gave the Angels a 7-6 victory against the Houston Astros. It made Trout just the 13th player in major league history at age 22 or younger to amass at least 20 homers before the All-Star break.

That accomplishment adds to Trout’s growing portfolio. The native of Millville, N.J. is one of four players to hit at least .320, pound at least 50 home runs and score at least 200 runs in their first two seasons.

The other three? Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio and teammate Albert Pujols.

Trout also is one of two players -- along with Willie Mays -- to hit at least 25 home runs, steal at least 30 bases and compile at least a .320 average for two seasons at any stage of a career.

In addition, Trout is the youngest American League player to hit for the cycle, the third in league history to accumulate at least 75 stolen bases before his 22nd birthday (joining Ty Cobb and Rickey Henderson) and the first in major league history to amass 30 home runs, 45 steals and 125 runs scored in a season.

Finally, no other American League player has collected 50 career homers and 50 career steals as quickly as Trout.

Has Trout been able comprehend the significance of his accomplishments?

“I‘m just out there playing, trying to help my team win,” Trout said. “In the offseason, maybe I’ll sit down and check out some stuff. But other than that, it’s all about the team. It doesn’t matter what I‘m batting, how many home runs I’ve hit or whatever.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 4-5, 3.92 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-7, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Howie Kendrick went 4-for-4 for the fifth time in his career in Friday night’s 7-6 win against the Houston Astros, and drove in the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning with a double off the right-field scoreboard. Kendrick’s performance raised his season average from .275 to .284.

--DH Albert Pujols not only went 3-for-4, scored three runs and stole a base. He also hit his 510th career home run, a two-run drive into left field. That blast, Pujols 18th homer of the season, moved him past Gary Sheffield and into 24th place all-time. Pujols needs three home runs to surpass three Hall-of-Famers: Mel Ott, Eddie Mathews and Ernie Banks.

--LHP C.J. Wilson continues to struggle. After allowing six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings Friday night, Wilson has now permitted at least four earned runs in four of his past five games. After beginning the season with a 6-3 record and a 3.00 earned-run average, Wilson is 2-3 with a 6.25 earned-run average in his last eight starts.

--3B David Freese is batting .381 (16-for-42) with 10 RBIs over his past 12 games. Seven of those 16 hits have gone for extra bases. Freese also has driven in at least one run in three consecutive games and amassed hits in 16 of his last 19 contests after going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Friday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The adrenalin rush you get when it goes out, it’s something special. But I wouldn’t be in that position if my teammates didn’t get me into that position.” -- Angels CF Mike Trout, after hitting the winning homer in the ninth inning against the Astros on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH

--RHP Fernando Salas (inflamed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He played catch June 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 29 and July 1. He was sent on a minor league rehab assignment July 4.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25, but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

LHP Rich Hill

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill