Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Within one year, right-hander Garrett Richards went from being a placeholder in the Los Angeles Angels’ rotation to a potential member of the American League’s All-Star team.

Richards earned his 10th victory of the season -- one fewer than his entire major league total before this year -- and amassed a career-best 11 strikeouts in the Angels’ 6-1 victory against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

With nine days before the All-Star Game at Target Field in Minneapolis, Richards owns a 10-2 record and a 2.71 ERA. The right-hander has conceded just 83 hits and 41 walks in 116 1/3 innings while accumulating 119 strikeouts.

“Garrett’s definitely making a name for himself in the baseball world,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “As far as pure stuff and as far as being able to throw the ball with velocity and movement and spin the ball, he’s in the top four or five in our league.”

Before the season, Richards, 26, generated no special attention. In his first full season last year, he went 7-8 with a 4.16 ERA. Only 17 of Richards’ 47 appearances last season were starts.

On closer examination, however, Richards demonstrated budding talent. Between June 29 and Sept. 17, the right-hander won five of seven decisions and compiled a 2.67 ERA. Three of those victories came in succession last September.

“Garrett needed some time to find himself,” Scioscia said. “This is the first season he’s been in a sound rotation from start to finish, so he’s getting opportunities to make 100-some pitches. He’s pounding the zone and getting into a lot better counts where he can bring all his pitches in.”

Despite Richards’ success, he did not make the American League’s All-Star team outright. A special online fan vote might provide the only opportunity.

“I mean, the dude throws 98 mph with an 89 mph curveball, and he’s not in (the All-Star Game),” Angels center fielder Mike Trout said. “I don’t know. It’s tough.”

Richards expressed a more philosophical attitude.

”It is what it is,“ Richards said. ”I‘m a little disappointed. There’s still a chance. I‘m really happy with the work I’ve put in so far, but more importantly, we’re playing good baseball as a team.

“I’ll take a World Series over an All-Star Game any day.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-36

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 7-4, 4.38 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 9-6, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Fernando Salas, activated from the disabled list before Sunday’s game, retired all three batters he faced in the Angels’ 6-1 victory over the Houston Astros. He was sidelined three weeks due to an inflamed right shoulder.

--LHP Michael Roth was optioned to Double-A Arkansas to clear a roster spot for the return of RHP Fernando Salas from the disabled list. Roth was promoted from Arkansas on Saturday, and he threw two scoreless innings that day against the Astros.

--3B David Freese (sore right shin) missed his second consecutive start Sunday. He was hurt Friday, and he appeared as a pinch hitter Saturday. Freese is day-to-day.

--SS Erick Aybar got the Angels’ 75,000th hit as a franchise Sunday. Aybar singled to left field in the bottom of the eighth inning to finish 1-for-4 with a run and a stolen base. Aybar has hit safely in 10 of his past 12 games. The Angels began life in 1961 as one of the American League’s first two expansion teams, joining the Washington Senators, who moved in 1972 to become the Texas Rangers.

--DH Albert Pujols tied Hall of Famer Willie McCovey for 41st place in career RBIs with 1,555. Pujols drove in two runs with a third-inning single Sunday and went 2-for-3 in a 6-1 victory against the Houston Astros. Pujols has 22 RBIs in his past 22 games. He is batting .333 (30-for-90) during that span and owns a four-game hitting streak.

--RF Kole Calhoun surpassed last year’s home run total Sunday with his solo blast in the seventh inning, his ninth of the season. Calhoun is batting .371 in his past 31 games after going 3-for-3. In 33 games as the Angels’ leadoff hitter, Calhoun is batting .333 with nine home runs and 39 runs. Besides going 3-for-3, Calhoun scored two runs and drew a walk.

--RHP Jered Weaver hopes to continue his success against the Toronto Blue Jays when he faces them Monday night. In 11 career starts against Toronto, Weaver has a 9-2 record with a 3.48 ERA.

--LHP Joe Thatcher made his team debut Sunday, a day after being acquired with OF Tony Campana from the Diamondbacks for two minor-leaguers. Thatcher relieved RHP Garrett Richards in the eighth inning and threw one pitch, which Astros DH Jason Castro lined up the middle for a single, before RHP Mike Morin replaced him. With the Diamondbacks, Thatcher went 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in 37 games. He amassed 25 strikeouts and conceded just three walks in 24 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s The Devastator, definitely. It’s a tough pitch. It comes out late and it just has a good snap on it. With a lot of guys’ sliders, you see a big, loopy thing coming out of the hand. But what makes his so effective is that it comes out of the same fastball plane.” -- C Hank Conger, on RHP Garrett Richards’ slider, after Richards led the Angels to a 6-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH

--RHP Fernando Salas (inflamed right shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list June 15. He played catch June 24. He threw bullpen sessions June 29 and July 1. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Inland Empire on July 4, and he was activated July 6.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25, but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Joe Thatcher

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill