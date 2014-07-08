Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Kole Calhoun finally got his manager to buck the platoon system Monday ... at least for one night.

Calhoun, the Los Angeles Angels’ left-handed-hitting right fielder, had not started a game against a left-handed pitcher since May 31, when he was in the lineup against the Oakland Athletics’ Tommy Milone.

After that, manager Mike Scioscia stuck with a platoon in right field, starting Calhoun against right-handers and Collin Cowgill against lefties.

Calhoun, though, was so good the past month, Scioscia didn’t have much else choice but to put Calhoun in the lineup Monday, even though the Toronto Blue Jays were starting left-hander J.A. Happ.

Calhoun went 1-for-2 against Happ and 1-for-4 overall in the Angels’ 5-2 win. He is hitting .369 (41-for-111) over 32 games since May 29. Only Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre has hit for a higher average in that time (.386), and nobody has scored more runs than Calhoun’s 31 in that span.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-36

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-8, 4.10 ERA) at Angels (LHP Tyler Skaggs, 4-4, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver retired all six batters he faced in two innings Monday against the Blue Jays. However, he felt his lower back tighten up when fielding a comebacker in the second inning, and in between the second and third innings, it got worse. After one warm-up pitch, he asked out of the game. Treatment after the game seemed to help, and Weaver hopes to make his next scheduled start. “It’s about 80 times better,” Weaver said. “We did a bunch of treatment, some soft tissue stuff, to loosen up the back part of the hip. We’ll stay on top of that, and hopefully it won’t linger too long.”

--RF Kole Calhoun started Monday’s game against the Blue Jays, marking the first time the left-handed hitter started against an opposing left-handed pitcher since May 31. After going 1-for-2 Monday against LHP J.A. Happ, Calhoun is hitting .262 (11-for-42) against lefties, compared to .311 (46-for-148) vs. right-handers.

--3B David Freese is hitting .370 (17-for-46) with 12 RBIs and eight extra-base hits since June 20 (14 games). He has hit safely in 17 of his past 21 games, raising his average from .218 to .250. Freese went 0-for-3 with a walk Monday.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker entered Monday’s game against the Blue Jays to start the third inning after RHP Jered Weaver had to leave with a stiff lower back. Shoemaker, who made 102 pitches while earning a victory four days earlier, gave up two runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings to get the win and improve to 7-2. “It’s just one of those things where you have to turn the switch on, both mentally and physically,” Shoemaker said about being called upon to pitch on a moment’s notice. “Get your body going, get my mind right and get some outs.”

--LHP Tyler Skaggs will start Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays. Skaggs will make his second start since returning from the disabled list after recovering from a strained hamstring. In his last start, he gave up two runs and five hits in 7 2/3 innings against the White Sox but got a no-decision. In his only career start against the Blue Jays, Skaggs gave up three runs (two earned) in eight innings to get a victory May 20 in Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To be honest with you, I was pretty frustrated with the pitches I made. I was up in the zone, the homer to (Juan) Francisco was a bad pitch. But under the circumstances, I‘m happy. We got a win out of it.” -- RHP Matt Shoemaker, who was called in to pitch on short rest Monday when RHP Jered Weaver exited with a back ailment. Shoemaker wound up getting the win as the Angels beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (tight lower back) left his July 7 start due to the ailment. He hopes to make his next start on schedule.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25, but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Joe Thatcher

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Grant Green

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill