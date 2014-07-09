Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels hope that left-hander Joe Thatcher can fill a two-year-old void in their bullpen.

The Angels acquired Thatcher and outfielder Tony Campana from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday for two minor-leaguers. With the Diamondbacks, Thatcher went 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA in 37 games, amassing 25 strikeouts and conceding just three walks in 24 innings.

“He’s not a guy who has to be a situational, one-on-one left-hander,” Los Angeles general manager Jerry Dipoto said. “He’s funky. He’s tough to pick up. He makes left-handers very uncomfortable, and he’s also capable against a righty.”

Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Thatcher, “(He is) one big piece that will definitely take the load off some guys that have been pitching a lot.”

Thatcher is the Angels’ latest attempt to find capable left-handed relief. Dipoto signed Sean Burnett as a free agent in 2012, but elbow problems limited Burnett to just 16 appearances in two seasons. After undergoing Tommy John surgery last month, Burnett is out for the season.

Brian Moran also is out for the season after having Tommy John surgery in April. Michael Kohn was shipped to the minor leagues and recalled twice after being designated for assignment and clearing waivers. Veteran Wade LeBlanc made one relief appearance before the New York Yankees claimed him off waivers.

Before acquiring Thatcher, the Angels auditioned Rich Hill, whom they purchased July 1 off waivers for $1. Hill, who made 25 appearances earlier this season for Boston’s Triple-A Pawtucket affiliate, pitched in both games of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox when he arrived last week.

Hill faced a combined four batters in both games, did not record an out and was released Saturday.

In his debut Sunday, Thatcher threw just one pitch, which Houston Astros designated hitter Jason Castro lined up the middle for a single. However, on Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thatcher induced designated hitter Adam Lind to fly out and catcher Dioner Navarro to ground out.

“When you’re looking to clean up that inning with runners on base and get the key out with a left-handed hitter, it’s something we’ve been missing all year long,” Dipoto said. “We just haven’t had it. Joe Thatcher is our shot at an answer.”

Thatcher did not pitch Tuesday in the Angels’ 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 4-2, 3.44 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 8-6, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver, who left Monday’s game after two innings due to lower back tightness, played catch Tuesday. He is questionable for his scheduled start Saturday against the Texas Rangers.

--INF Grant Green was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday night. Green went 1-for-10 in his latest major league call-up. On the season, he is hitting .324 with a .333 on-base percentage, a .419 slugging percentage, one homer and eight RBIs in 29 games.

--RHP Cam Bedrosian was recalled from Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday night, and he pitched one scoreless inning of relief against Toronto. Bedrosian faced four batters, gave up a single and struck out one.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs allowed a season-high 11 hits in losing to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Skaggs permitted three runs and hit one batter while striking out two in 6 2/3 innings. After winning eight of Skaggs’ first nine starts, the Angels have lost each of his past six outings.

--LHP C.J. Wilson hopes to end a recent slump when he faces the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. After beginning the season with a 6-3 record and a 3.00 ERA, Wilson is 2-3 with a 6.25 ERA in his past eight starts. Wilson has permitted at least four earned runs in four of his past five appearances.

--1B Albert Pujols went 0-for-4 to end his five-game hitting streak. Pujols is batting .323 (32-for-99) in his past 24 games. He needs one home run to tie Hall of Famers Ernie Banks and Eddie Mathews with 512.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had it dancing tonight, for sure, and he had it in the strike zone. We didn’t get too many good looks.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on R.A. Dickey’s knuckleball after the Blue Jays right-hander led Toronto to a 4-0 win over the Angels on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (tight lower back) left his July 7 start due to the ailment. He played catch July 8. He is questionable for his scheduled July 12 start.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25, but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill