Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- For the past few years, the Angels’ bullpen has been an area in need of much improvement. With offseason signings and a couple of recent trades, it appears the improvements are starting to happen.

The bullpen has a 1.53 ERA (eight earned runs in 47 innings) in the past 13 games, holding opposing batters to a .193 batting average (31-for-166).

Right-hander Joe Smith, signed during the offseason, has taken over as the closer, and righty Jason Grilli and lefty Joe Thatcher have come over in trades in the last couple weeks and pitched well.

The Angels also have gotten solid performances from players they had all along, such as right-hander Kevin Jepsen, who seems to be finally living up to his potential, and righty Mike Morin, who has emerged from the minor league system.

“We’ve taken some steps forward, and that’s not only encouraging, but I think any time the confidence level of your bullpen is high, it’s totally connected to the confidence level of your team,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “I think we’re getting some guys down there that are throwing the ball very well. Some guys have been doing it all year, some guys are starting to throw the ball the way they can.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-7, 4.50 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 6-5, 5.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout will become the first Angel to start back-to-back All-Star games since Vladimir Guerrero started four in a row from 2004 to 2007. It will be Trout’s third All-Star appearance, making him the fourth outfielder in American League history to do so before age 23. The others were Mickey Mantle, Al Kaline and Ken Griffey Jr.

--C Chris Iannetta is hitting .323 (31-for-96) over his last 34 games, raising his average from .214 to .277. His best offensive season came in 2008 with Colorado, when he hit .264 with 18 homers and 65 RBIs -- all career bests.

--LHP C.J. Wilson got a no-decision after giving up six runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Wilson has allowed 19 earned runs in his last four starts, covering 16 2/3 innings, raising his ERA from 3.34 to 4.33.

--LHP Hector Santiago will start Thursday against the Rangers. Santiago is still looking for his first win of the season, but the club has won each of the last two games he has started. He is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in six career games (three starts) vs. the Rangers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When you start to hear the names that he’s in the same sentence with, you start to hear the guys that are really the all-time greats of this game, that he’s right there with, plus how much more baseball we hope Albert has in his body, it’s exciting, no doubt.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after 1B Albert Pujols hit his 512th home run Wednesday to tie Ernie Banks and Eddie Mathews for 21st on the all-time list.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (tight lower back) left his July 7 start due to the ailment. He played catch July 8. As of July 9, he was tentatively listed as the starter for July 12 against Texas. But the team is considering waiting until July 18 when play resumes after the All-Star break.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25, but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

LHP C.J. Wilson

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill