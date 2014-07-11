Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Los Angeles Angels showed Thursday why they should be a contender in the second half of the season.

They can score with anybody.

The Angels ran up a tab on the Texas Rangers in much the same way Jimmie Johnson goes zero to 60. Fast.

Los Angeles won for the 16th time in its past 19 games, 15-6 over the Rangers on Thursday night. The Angels scored 13 runs in the first three innings, including six on six hits in the second off Rangers starter Colby Lewis.

Right fielder and leadoff hitter Kole Calhoun, center fielder Mike Trout and left fielder Josh Hamilton combined for eight hits and seven RBIs during the decisive run.

”There’s one thing that’s been consistent for us, especially since we got Josh (Hamilton) back and Kole (Calhoun) back in the last month, is our offense,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”I think our lineup is deep and versatile and can do what it did tonight.

“Great clutch hitting with runners in scoring position.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-43

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 10-2, 2.71 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 3-4, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago gave up four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out a career-high eight in winning for the first time in 17 starts on Thursday, a 15-6 victory of Texas. “I wanted to dump the cooler on myself,” Santiago said of the traditional triumphant Gatorade shower. “I was just trying to give us a chance to win. We scored 13 runs in three innings. They wanted me to win more than I thought about the win.”

--LF Josh Hamilton snapped out of a 3-for-23 slide in his last seven games by going 3-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs in the Angels’ 15-6 victory over Texas on Thursday night. Hamilton is hitting .306 against the team he played for five seasons, including 2010, when he was the AL MVP.

--1B Albert Pujols continued a good run, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the Angels’ 15-6 victory over Texas on Thursday. He’s hitting .336 with 27 RBIs in his last 26 games and with multiple hits now in six of his last seven games.

--RHP Garrett Richards (10-2, 2.71 ERA), one of only five major league starters with 10 wins and an ERA below 3.00, will not be participating after losing the fan vote for the last player selected to left-handed pitcher Chris Sale. Richards is 6-0 with a 1.45 ERA and a .158 opponents’ batting average in his last seven starts. He next start before the All-Star break is Friday against the Texas Rangers.

--SS Erick Aybar was selected to his first All-Star Game on Wednesday, chosen by Boston manager John Farrell as an injury replacement for Kansas City OF Alex Gordon on the AL roster. Aybar celebrated with three RBIs on Thursday in the Angels’ 15-6 victory over Texas, Los Angeles’ 16th victory in its past 19 games. “We’re excited about that,” Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. “Erick, we thought, would be selected before because he deserved it. The whole club is excited he’s going to be a part of that game.”

--LHP C.J. Wilson was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a right ankle injury. The move comes after the 33-year-old Wilson allowed six runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

--RHP Cam Bedrosian was sent down to Double-A Arkansas on Thursday. Bedrosian is 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA in eight games at the major league level this season.

--RHP Drew Rucinski had his contract purchased from Double-A Arkansas on Thursday. He is a recent signee out of independent ball.

--RHP Cory Rasmus was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday. In 12 relief appearances for the Angels this season, he has a 3.00 ERA.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP C.J. Wilson (right ankle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 10.

--RHP Jered Weaver (tight lower back) left his July 7 start due to the ailment. He played catch July 8. As of July 9, he was tentatively listed as the starter for July 12 against Texas, however the team is considering waiting until July 18 when play resumes after the All-Star break.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25, but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Drew Rucinski

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill