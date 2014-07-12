Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Los Angeles Angles shortstop Erick Aybar’s first All-Star Game selection was not only met with personal joy, his teammates joined in the fun. Los Angeles players greeted Aybar with an ovation in the Globe Life Park visiting clubhouse before the series opener against Texas.

“It’s a great honor,” Aybar said. “My kids can see me play in the game. I love that.”

Boston manager John Farrell informed Aybar of the selection. The 30-year-old infielder is an injury replacement for Kansas City outfielder Alex Gordon. Aybar joins Alexi Ramirez as backups for starting American League shortstop Derek Jeter.

Aybar was batting .285 with six home runs and 49 RBIs after Friday’s 3-0 victory at Texas.

”Everybody’s happy about Erick,“ L.A. manager Mike Scioscia said. ”Our team’s really happy for him. We felt from the beginning he should be an All-Star. I don’t think there’s any question he’s All-Star-worthy.

“There aren’t many guys who can do all the things Erick can do. I think he’s one of the top three shortstops in baseball.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-37

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Miles Mikolas, 0-1, 12.46 ERA) vs. Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 9-6, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver is making his 20th start of the season and ninth on the road Saturday. It’s his second start against Texas after picking up a win June 21. He went eight innings and allowed one run on four hits. Weaver was removed in his last start Monday after two innings with lower back tightness.

--RHP Garrett Richards tossed seven shutout innings for his 11th win, lowering his ERA to 2.55. He has started four of the Angels’ five shutouts in 2014. He has won seven straight decisions and will be fifth pitcher in Angels history with at least 11 wins and an ERA of 2.55-or-lower prior to the All-Star break. The others: Frank Tanana in 1977, Nolan Ryan in 1979, Chuck Finley in 1990 and Jered Weaver in 2011. He came up short in Final Vote for American League All-Star team. Chicago White Sox LHP Chris Sale was the last selection. “It was fun to be part of,” Richards said. “It’s awesome to see my teammates come together and the fans, how they supported me. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and supported me. I’ll just have to do better next year.”

--RHP Joe Smith has taken hold of the closer’s role. He has 13 saves and a 3-0 record, and hasn’t allowed a hit in eight consecutive appearances. “Joe Smith is really comfortable in that last inning,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

--CF Mike Trout homered for a second straight game. He has homers in three straight at Globe Life Park dating to last season. His nine career home runs in Arlington are most in any opposing stadium.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s making pitches and he’s getting more experience. He’s understanding he can control what he can control. He’s not over-pitching.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia on RHP Garrett Richards after a win over Texas on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jered Weaver (tight lower back) left his July 7 start due to the ailment. He played catch July 8. As of July 9, he was tentatively listed as the starter for July 12 against Texas, but the team is considering waiting holding him back until July 18 when play resumes after the All-Star break.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29 and was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--INF Ian Stewart (left hand bruise) went on the 15-day disabled list May 12. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake from May 25, but it was halted after two games. In late May, he was at the team’s spring training headquarters in Arizona getting treatment. He received cortisone injections June 6. As of June 7, he still had pain in the hand and was unable to swing a bat.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Drew Rucinski

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill