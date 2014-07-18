Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

After pitching a shutout during the Los Angeles’ Angels 11-3 surge in May, left-hander C.J. Wilson issued the following response when asked about his team’s early success.

“If we can play the next 50 games like we’ve played the last 15 games,” Wilson said, “then that will be really, really good baseball.”

Slightly more than 50 games later, the Angels are challenging the Oakland Athletics for supremacy in the American League West -- and, barring a total collapse, will do so for the rest of the season.

With first baseman Albert Pujols healthy and with outfielder Josh Hamilton focused, the Angels offense has emerged as one of the major leagues’ best. Los Angeles enters the All-Star break leading the majors with 478 runs scored. The Angels also have amassed 883 hits, 300 extra-base hits and 101 home runs, totals ranking among the American League’s best. Pujols, who suffered from plantar fasciitis last year, has driven in 29 runs in his last 29 games to enter the break with 63 RBIs, 20 home runs and a .274 average. Hamilton, who spent two months on the disabled list, is hitting .291. Shortstop Erick Aybar made the American League’s All-Star team for the first time after batting .284 and leading the league’s shortstops with 49 RBIs and a .985 fielding percentage.

Outfielder Mike Trout is, well, Mike Trout: 22 homers, 24 doubles, five triples, 69 RBIs, 105 hits, 64 runs, a .308 batting average, a .397 on-base percentage and a .601 slugging percentage.

“With as much depth as we have, we don’t need any one player to carry it,” Wilson said about the offense. “We just need everybody to get on base and pass the torch.”

But the Angels offer more than potent hitting. Going into Sunday’s road game against the Texas Rangers, the Angels pitchers have permitted opponents to bat just .236, the American League’s fourth-lowest such average. The rotation’s 3.75 earned-run average ranks third in the league, while the bullpen that has seen constant turnover has compiled a 1.68 earned-run average in the past 16 games while limiting opposing hitters to a .188 average.

The biggest factor, however, has been the contributions from unexpected sources. Outfielder Collin Cowgill (.277), first baseman C.J. Cron (nine homers), infielder-outfielder Grant Green (.324), right-handed starter Matt Shoemaker (7-2) and right-handed reliever Michael Morin (2.08 earned-run average) have played pivotal roles while such regulars as Hamilton, third baseman David Freese, outfielder Kole Cahoun and left-handed starter Tyler Skaggs spent time on the disabled list.

Right-hander Garrett Richards (11-2) has emerged as one of baseball’s most dominant pitchers. Richards, in his second full major league season, became just the fourth pitcher in team history to enter the All-Star break with at least 11 wins and 120 strikeouts and an ERA under 2.60. The others? Jered Weaver, Frank Tanana and Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan.

The Angels’ balance has enabled them to rally for 29 of their 57 wins this season; those 29 come-from-behind wins lead the majors. That balance also reflects a new-found self-confidence and camaraderie.

“We had a tendency last year to let some teams just jump us out of the gate,” Wilson said. “We’d be, like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s 3-0. What do we do?'”

Calhoun exemplified the Angels’ esprit d‘corps when he talked about being platooned with Cowgill.

“If I‘m in the lineup, I‘m going to do it that day,” Calhoun told the Los Angeles Times. “If Collin is in the lineup, he’s going to do it. We’re not going to start some rivalry or talk about who should be playing. We’re a team, and that’s how it has to be.”

Richards, rejected for the American League’s All-Star pitching staff five times in a week, offered perhaps the best example of subordinating individual desire for collective success.

“How can I be mad about a personal achievement,” Richards told the Los Angeles Times, “when we’re playing such good baseball now?”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-37

STREAK: Won five

FIRST-HALF MVP: OF Mike Trout’s sustained excellence in hitting, fielding and running make him a generation-defining talent. However, RHP Garrett Richards -- who had a career record of 11-13 entering this season -- emerged as the staff’s ace in his second full major league season, and he edges his All-Star teammate for midseason MVP. Richards is 11-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 123 1/3 innings. Opponents are hitting just .196 against him. Making Richards’ contribution more valuable are RHP Jered Weaver’s rapidly declining velocity, LHP C.J. Wilson’s midseason funk, LHP Tyler Skaggs’ inconsistency and LHP Hector Santiago’s ineffectiveness. Also, Richards is the only member of the rotation who has not experienced physical problems this season.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: A -- After two disappointing seasons, the Angels are fulfilling the expectations observers expressed when the club signed 1B Albert Pujols and OF Josh Hamilton. The biggest key is major contributions from unexpected sources (RHP Garrett Richards, 1B C.J. Cron, OF Collin Cowgill, RHP Matt Shoemaker, RHP Michael Morin, INF/OF Grant Green), which speaks to the team’s depth. As a result, the Angels enjoy the kind of overall balance and esprit d‘corps they lacked in the recent past. Manager Mike Scioscia reinforced that camaraderie by making full use of his roster and by successfully juggling the relievers in an ever-changing bullpen.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: RHP Jason Grilli, acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 27 for RHP Ernesto Frieri in an exchange of closers, compiled 33 saves as a National League All-Star last year. Before 2013, Grilli primarily performed in middle relief and as a setup reliever. The 37-year-old’s versatility and experience add a crucial element to the Angels’ bullpen, especially if RHP Joe Smith, the closer, becomes injured or ineffective for an indefinite span. After going 0-2 with a 4.87 ERA and 11 saves for Pittsburgh this season, Grilli allowed one earned run in seven innings over his first eight appearances for Los Angeles.

BUY OR SELL: GM Jerry Dipoto told ESPN that he wants “one more piece for that bullpen” after trading RHP Ernesto Frieri to the Pittsburgh Pirates for RHP Jason Grilli in an exchange of closers, and acquiring LHP Joe Thatcher from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Angels spent the season running a shuttle between Los Angeles and their minor league affiliates for bullpen help. Various outlets linked the Angels to two right-handed closers, the San Diego Padres’ Huston Street and the Texas Rangers’ Joakim Soria. Both have a $7 million club option for next year. Another acquisition might be unnecessary if Grilli and Thatcher perform well.

INJURY STATUS: OF Josh Hamilton, 3B David Freese, LHP C.J. Wilson, OF Kole Cahoun and LHP Tyler Skaggs spent time on the disabled list in the first half, but the Angels’ farm system provided immediate help. 1B C.J. Cron, RHP Matt Shoemaker, INF/OF Grant Green and RHP Michael Morin emerged as bona fide major-leaguers. Green rejoined the team from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday after OF Collin Cowgill went on the disabled list because of fractures in his nose and right thumb.

TOP PROSPECT: RHP Cam Bedrosian, son of former major league closer Steve Bedrosian, twice made the round trip from Double-A Arkansas this year to bolster the Angels’ beleaguered bullpen. Bedrosian, 22, has a 1-0 record with 12 saves and a 1.37 ERA at Arkansas. Texas League opponents are hitting .074 against him. Bedrosian, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2011, throws a fastball in the mid-90s, and he discarded a poor curveball for a slider. “I had no idea he was going to come in this quickly and be this dominant out of the ‘pen,” Bobby Scales, the Angels’ director of player development, told the Los Angeles Times in June.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This team is about winning. You can’t be greedy. When someone is bickering about the lineup, about not playing, I think that’s kind of selfish. Everyone is pulling for each other. It’s not, ‘I should be doing this; he should be doing that.'” OF Kole Calhoun, to the Los Angeles Tiimes.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Collin Cowgill (fractures in nose and right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 13. He is expected to undergo nasal surgery, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Joe Smith (closer)

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Grant Green