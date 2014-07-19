Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels matched the Oakland Athletics’ acquisition of right-handed starter Jeff Samardzija by fortifying another area of their pitching staff.

The Angels received right-handed closer Huston Street from the San Diego Padres on Friday night in a five-player trade. Street and right-hander Trevor Gott went to Los Angeles for four minor leaguers: second baseman Taylor Lindsey, shortstop Jose Rondon and right-handers R.J. Alvarez and Elliot Morris.

“We’re excited to have him,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We’re really going to have a chance to hold leads on a daily basis and not have to go to guys too much, maybe to where they’re stretched a bit further than you’re comfortable with.”

Street’s presence means that right-hander Joe Smith will return to his originally conceived role as a setup reliever. Smith signed with the Angels as a free agent in November to pitch the eighth inning before right-hander Ernesto Frieri would appear as the closer. But Smith supplanted an ineffective Frieri -- whom the Angels would trade to the Pittsburgh Pirates in June -- and made a career-high 15 saves.

Smith and Street give the Angels the kind of late-inning relief power that the Athletics and Seattle Mariners possess. Oakland features right-handed setup specialist Luke Gregerson and left-handed closer Sean Doolittle, one of six All-Stars who represented the A‘s. The Mariners bullpen, meanwhile, emerged from the All-Star break leading the major leagues with a 2.39 earned-run average. Right-hander Fernando Rodney owns 27 saves, the most in the American League, while fellow right-hander Yoervis Medina has a team-leading 13 holds, a 4-1 record and a 2.23 ERA.

Street’s arrival also enhances the Angels’ bullpen depth while putting less pressure on versatile right-hander Jason Grilli, who came from Pittsburgh for Frieri. Grilli compiled 33 saves as a National League All-Star last year after previously performing in middle relief and as a setup reliever. Grilli, right-handed rookie Michael Morin and left-hander Joe Thatcher will be able to perform more specialized roles in relief.

“We have a lot of guys who are pitching well down there, right now,” Scioscia said, “and we (have) one more guy who’s really throwing the ball well.”

The Angels designated infielder Ian Stewart for assignment after acquiring Street. Stewart, 29, made the team as a non-roster invitee to spring training. This year, Stewart batted .176 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 24 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-37

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 11-2, 2.12 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 11-2, 2.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B David Freese is now batting .353 (24-for-68) over his past 21 games after going 2-for-5 on Friday night. Freese drove in the first run of the Angels’ 3-2 victory in 16 innings with a double in the fifth inning, then scored on catcher Hank Conger’s single. During those 21 games, Freese has 17 RBIs and nine extra-base hits.

--CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to seven games and collected his 100th career double Friday night. Trout went 3-for-7, hit two doubles and scored the winning run in the Angels’ 16-inning victory. During his hitting streak, Trout is batting .393 (13-for-33). The All-Star also has gotten a hit in 44 of his past 49 games.

--RHP Huston Street was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday for four prospects -- Triple-A 2B Taylor Lindsay, Double-A RHP pitcher R.J. Alvarez, Class A SS Jose Rondon and Class A RHP Elliott Morris. Street, 30, was 1-0 this season with a 1.09 earned run average and 24 saves in 25 attempts. He had 80 saves in 84 attempts in 2 1/2 seasons with the Padres. He represented the Padres in the past two All-Star Games.

--INF Ian Stewart was designed for assignment after the team acquired RHP Huston Street. Stewart, 29, made the team as a non-roster invitee to spring training. This year, Stewart batted .176 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 24 games.

--PH Efren Navarro made history when he drove home CF Mike Trout with a double to give the Angels a 3-2 win in 16 innings Friday night. Navarro’s walk-off pinch hit was the first since Sept. 7, 2012, when Alberto Callaspo did the same thing in the bottom of the ninth against Detroit. Navarro’s hit also was just the second in team history occurring in the 16th inning or later. Adrian Garrett had the first such late-inning walk-off pinch hit in 1975.

--RHP Garrett Richards will make his first start since being rejected five times for the American League’s pitching staff in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game. Richards emerged from the All-Star break with opponents batting .196 against him -- the American League’s lowest such average. Richards also shares second place with an .846 winning percentage, is tied for third with 11 wins, ranks fourth with a 2.55 earned-run average and holds eighth place with 127 strikeouts.

--SS Erick Aybar left Friday night’s game in the ninth inning with a sore right groin after hitting a single. Aybar went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to a season-best 10 games. He is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Efren has a good eye. Maybe he can pass the baton and we have a chance to get Howie (Kendrick) up there. If not, he’s going to put the ball in play.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after PH Efren Navarro hit the game-winning double in the 16th inning Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Erick Aybar (soore right groin) left the July 18 game in the ninth inning. He is day-to-day.

--OF Collin Cowgill (fractures in nose and right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 13. He is expected to undergo nasal surgery, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Grant Green