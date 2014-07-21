Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- When utilityman Grant Green arrived at Angel Stadium on Sunday, he expected nothing special. When he left, Green had just completed a most excellent adventure.

The 26-year-old not only made his first major-league appearance at shortstop but also drove in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Los Angeles Angels a 6-5 victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Green, an infielder whom the Angels acquired from the Oakland Athletics last July for infielder Alberto Callaspo, played 15 of his 30 games this year in left field. He played five more at third base, another three at second base and one at first base.

But with starting shortstop Erick Aybar sidelined with a sore right groin and utilityman John McDonald having played in two successive extra-inning games, manager Mike Scioscia inserted Green at shortstop.

“I came up as a shortstop,” Green said. “In most of the games, my parents have seen me play, I’ve played short.”

Green did not get a chance to field a ball until the sixth inning, when he threw out Seattle first baseman Justin Smoak on a routine grounder. He was errorless in five chances, all assists.

“I felt like I was reading the ball well, getting back into the swing of things,” Green said. “In the first couple of innings, I felt the timing was a little bit off defensively. But after that first play, it just all rolled together.”

Green, who graduated from a high school just 10 miles away from Angel Stadium, will give the ball from that groundout to his father. “I figure it’s something he’ll enjoy in his curio,” Green said.

Then in the ninth, Green had the challenge of getting a hit with the bases loaded against Mariners right-hander Fernando Rodney, who leads the American League with 27 saves.

“It’s a big situation but all the pressure’s on him,” Green said. “He has to get me out. My job is to put the ball in play.”

Green responded by hitting a ground ball up the middle past diving Mariners shortstop Brad Miller to bring left fielder Josh Hamilton home with the winning run and culminate perhaps his finest day as a major leaguer.

“I came to the field today thinking that McDonald was going to be playing short just because he’s a defensive wizard,” Green said. “I didn’t think it was going to end like this.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 7-6, 3.96 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 7-2, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to nine games by going 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. During his streak, Trout is batting .381 (16-for-42). The American League’s 2012 Rookie of the Year also has 50 RBIs in his past 55 games.

--LHP Joe Thatcher earned his first American League victory in relief. On Sunday, Thatcher, acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 5, allowed two hits and induced three groundouts in top of the ninth, his lone inning of work, in a 6-5 win against the Seattle Mariners.

--LF Josh Hamilton ended an 0-for-12 slump by hitting a run-scoring double in the first inning Sunday. Hamilton went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in getting three hits in a game for the fifth time this season.

--RF Kole Calhoun hit his 11th home run of the season, all as a leadoff hitter, in going 3-for-5. In his past 42 games, Calhoun is batting .335 (52-for-155).

--DH Albert Pujols has 30 RBIs in his past 32 games after driving in CF Mike Trout with a double during a two-run rally in the top of the ninth inning Sunday. Pujols’ double moved him past Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn and into 28th all-time with 544 doubles. Pujols, who went 2-for-4, is batting .341 (45-for-132) in his last 32 games.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker hopes to continue his recent success when he makes his first career start against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Shoemaker is 4-1 in his past five outings covering 29 1/3 innings. The right-hander has conceded just seven walks during that span while amassing 27 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We never give up. That’s the big thing about this team. We have fight, and we keep fighting until the final out. It’s fun to watch. It’s fun to be a part of.” -- Angels CF Mike Trout, after Sunday’s walkoff win over the Mariners.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Erick Aybar (sore right groin) left the July 18 game in the ninth inning. He missed his second consecutive start July 19. He is day-to-day.

--OF Collin Cowgill (fractures in nose and right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 13. He is expected to undergo nasal surgery, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

DH C.J. Cron

INF John McDonald

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Grant Green