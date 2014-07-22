Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- With just hours to spare Friday, the Los Angeles Angels signed their top pick in June’s draft.

Left-hander Sean Newcomb, 21, signed for $2.52 million. Newcomb would have returned to the University of Hartford for his senior season had he not signed by the deadline.

As a junior this spring, Newcomb compiled an 8-2 record with a 1.25 ERA, the seventh-best ERA in the NCAA. In 93 1/3 innings covering 14 starts, Newcomb amassed 106 strikeouts while allowing opponents to hit just .162.

Those statistics not only motivated the Angels to choose Newcomb with the 15th overall selection in the first round. They enticed MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds to make a bold prediction immediately after the draft.

”I think he’ll be the first guy in this draft to get to the big leagues,“ said Reynolds, who played 12 seasons in the major leagues. ”If you want a left-hander who can get a big leaguer out, I think this is the guy.

“They need help in the back of that bullpen. It’s going to take some time for him to get there, but I do think if you’re talking about a guy being able to come up, maybe affect a pennant race in September by getting a left-hander out, I think he’s my guy.”

But the Angels drafted the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Newcomb to be a starter. Scouting Director Ric Wilson compared Newcomb to a similarly sized left-hander, Jon Lester of the Boston Red Sox.

“He’s a big kid with a good delivery,” Wilson told the Los Angeles Times in June. “His arm works easy. He has a mid-90s fastball, he spins a nice breaking ball, he commands the strike zone, and he keeps getting better and better.”

General Manager Jerry DiPoto said Newcomb would pitch just 30 innings this summer.

Newcomb reflected the Angels’ emphasis on pitching in this year’s draft. Los Angeles selected five pitchers with its first five picks, then chose 16 pitchers on the draft’s second day.

Newcomb also was the Angels’ first selection in the first round since 2011, when they chose first baseman C.J. Cron with the 17th overall pick.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 4-5, 4.04 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 2-7, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout saw his nine-game hitting streak end Monday night. Trout went 0-for-4 and twice took called third strikes in a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

--C Hank Conger extended his season-high hitting streak to four games by going 2-for-3 and driving in one run Monday night. Conger now has five RBIs in the past four games. Conger also threw out his 14th potential base stealer this season to exceed his total from last year. Conger threw out 13 possible base stealers in 72 games in 2013.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker tied a career high with 10 strikeouts and did not permit a walk in 5 2/3 innings Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles. But Shoemaker allowed four runs on just five hits in receiving his third loss this season. Shoemaker made his first appearance since July 7, when he pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief to get the win as the Angels defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-2.

--LHP Hector Santiago hopes to continue his recent revival Tuesday night. After starting the season 0-7, Santiago not only earned victories in his last two appearances. He also conceded just one walk while amassing 10 strikeouts in both games, covering 8 2/3 innings. Santiago pitched 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief Friday night to receive the win in the Angels’ 3-2 victory in 16 innings over the Seattle Mariners.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Mike usually doesn’t say much at all. He plays the game, and we’re sure he felt those pitches weren’t in the zone.” -- Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia after CF Mike Trout argued balls and strikes with the umpire in a loss to Baltimore on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Erick Aybar (sore right groin) left the July 18 game in the ninth inning. He did not play July 19-21, and he is day-to-day.

--OF Collin Cowgill (fractures in nose and right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 13. He underwent nasal surgery July 14, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Efren Navarro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF/INF Grant Green