Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- By acquiring right-handed closer Huston Street last week, the Los Angeles Angels gave someone drafted in the 50th round a chance to play every day.

Efren Navarro, who has split time at first base and left field this season, made his fourth consecutive start for the Angels in their 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. Until that game, the 28-year-old never started four successive games in the major leagues.

When the Angels got Street from the San Diego Padres in a six-player trade Friday, they optioned infielder C.J. Cron to Triple-A Salt Lake. After a strong start in May, Cron endured a 3-for-26 slump before being demoted. Cron’s departure gave Navarro another chance in his third stint this year with the Angels.

Like Cron, Navarro can play first base and serve as a designated hitter. Unlike Cron, Navarro also can play the outfield, and he hits left-handed, making him valuable against right-handed pitchers.

On the night Street came to the Angels, Navarro contributed a pinch-hit single in the bottom of the 16th inning to drive home left fielder Josh Hamilton with the winning run in a 3-2 victory against the Seattle Mariners. Since then, Navarro started once at first base and three times in left field -- including Tuesday night, when he was the only Angel to get more than one hit against Orioles right-hander Miguel Gonzalez.

Navarro went 2-for-3 for his sixth multi-hit game of the year -- and the fourth in his past five starts.

A native of nearby Lynwood, Navarro played at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas before the Angels chose him in the 50th round of the 2007 amateur draft. He is only the second player in team history to play in the major leagues after being drafted in the 50th round.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 7-5, 4.03 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 10-6, 3.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson threw a bullpen session Monday, and he is scheduled to return from the disabled list Friday. He will have missed the minimum 15 days due to a sprained right ankle.

--CF Mike Trout hit his 24th home run of the season Tuesday night. Trout’s two-run drive in the bottom of the eighth inning barely cleared the right field wall. The All-Star Game’s Most Valuable Player finished 1-for-4 and struck out twice.

--SS Erick Aybar returned to the starting lineup for the first time in three games Tuesday night and went 0-for-4. Aybar injured his right groin Friday night against the Seattle Mariners. He returned to action Monday as a pinch hitter.

--LHP Hector Santiago held the Orioles scoreless in his five innings Tuesday night. Santiago conceded only two hits, walked three batters and struck out two while throwing 99 pitches. The left-hander started the season 0-7, but he is 2-0 in his past six outings.

--RHP Michael Morin took his third loss of the season in relief Tuesday night. Morin allowed three runs on three hits in his lone inning during a 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. The rookie struck out two but saw his ERA rise from 1.96 to 2.63.

--RHP Jered Weaver seeks his third consecutive victory Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles. Weaver is 3-0 in his past five starts with a 2.78 ERA. During the 35 2/3 innings encompassing that stretch, Weaver has conceded 31 hits and only eight walks while collecting 29 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”It was a really gutty performance from Hector. “When it’s all said and done, the 100 pitches, putting five zeros up in the five innings was a good performance.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on LHP Hector Santiago, who was effective Tuesday in a no-decision. The Angels wound up losing 4-2 to the Baltimore Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Erick Aybar (sore right groin) left the July 18 game. He did not play July 19-20, and he appeared as a pinch hitter July 21. He was back in the starting lineup July 22.

--OF Collin Cowgill (fractures in nose and right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 13. He underwent nasal surgery July 14, and he is out until at least mid-August.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw a bullpen session July 21, and he is scheduled to return July 25.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Efren Navarro

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

DH Josh Hamilton

OF/INF Grant Green