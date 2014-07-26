Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- There are a number of theories on why Josh Hamilton is not hitting home runs, but one thing is for sure -- he’s not hitting home runs.

Hamilton has five home runs this season, none since July 2 and none at Angel Stadium.

Hamilton said he isn’t necessarily worried about the drought because the Angels offense has been so good it doesn’t need him to hit home runs.

Another reason is that opposing pitchers rarely throw him a fastball, giving him a steady diet of breaking pitches and off-speed pitches.

Hitting coach Don Baylor said the two months Hamilton missed is having an effect. Hamilton had two home runs in the first eight games of the season before he suffered a torn ligament in his thumb. Since returning, he’s hit three homers in 42 games.

Hamilton averaged 26 homers in his first seven major league seasons, never hitting fewer than 10, which came in 2009 when he played in only 89 games.

Hamilton, though, said he encouraged that he is still hitting for a good average, batting .291, close to his career average of .295.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-40

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Justin Verlander, 9-8, 4.84) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 7-3, 4.54)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Josh Hamilton has just five home runs this season, none at Angel Stadium. He has averaged 26 homers in his previous seven major league seasons, and he has never hit fewer than 10, which he hit in 89 games for Texas in 2009.

--RHP Joe Smith has allowed one earned run in his past 19 appearances, covering 18 1/3 innings. During that stretch, he has struck out 20 and walked one.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs gave up one run on five hits and one walk in 5 2/3 innings but got a no-decision in the Angels’ 2-1 win over the Tigers on Friday. The only run Skaggs allowed was a solo homer to Miguel Cabrera in the fourth inning. Although Skaggs has won only one of his past five starts and has five wins all season, the Angels are 11-6 in games he has started.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Saturday against the Tigers. Shoemaker is coming off a loss to the Orioles, despite striking out 10 in the game. It will be his first career start against Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The previous at-bat I fell behind 1-2 and he made his pitch. But my second at-bat I told myself to stay up the middle and try to put the ball in play, not strike out, and the result was there. He made his pitch, but I was able to do something with it.” -- Efren Navarro, who hit a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning off Drew Smyly in a 2-1 win over Detroit.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Josh Hamilton left the July 25 game after the third inning because of a sore left knee. He is day-to-day.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. The timetable for his return was unknown.

--OF Collin Cowgill (fractures in nose and right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 13. He underwent nasal surgery July 14. He hit balls off a tee July 25. He’s expected back in mid-August.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw bullpen sessions July 21 and July 25. He likely will need a minor league rehab start before rejoining the big league club.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF C.J. Cron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro