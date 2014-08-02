Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- After scoring only once in 13 innings Thursday in Baltimore, it took the Angels all of two batters to exceed that total Friday night. Go figure.

As well as the Angels played in July, finishing with a 19-8 record, their offense had sputtered and stalled in the first 13 games coming out of the All-Star break.

For whatever reason, the team that ranks second in the American League with 518 runs scored could only muster 3.3 runs per game while batting .204 with runners in scoring position during that time.

That changed quickly Friday night. The Angels hope it’ll stay this way.

Kole Calhoun drew a leadoff walk off Rays starter Jeremy Hellickson, then Mike Trout blasted a 1-1 fastball on a line into the left-field seats. The Angels scored again in the first, then Josh Hamilton homered in the third, and they tacked on another run in the sixth en route to a 5-3 win over the Rays.

“It was only a matter of time that we start putting some good at-bats together,” Trout said. “That All-Star break kind of slowed us down a little bit, but we got our timing back. Good win tonight, for sure.”

It wasn’t just Trout, though he did finish the night 2-for-4 with his 25th homer of the season. Hamilton chipped in two hits. David Freese, batting seventh, added two hits and an RBI. Catcher Chris Iannetta knocked around two doubles from the ninth spot in the order.

The Angels were out-hit on the night, 12-10, and went just 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position while stranding seven. But they received some contributions throughout the lineup.

If they’re going to keep pressuring the A’s in the AL West, they’re going to need more nights like Friday.

”For us to be deep, we’re going to need more of the middle of our lineup. Tonight, we got the middle guys swinging really well,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”I thought we pressured them every inning, guys in scoring position. We didn’t get as much done as we wanted to, but we hit the ball hard.

“I think it was a good offensive night for us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-43

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J.Wilson 8-6, 4.33 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 6-6, 3.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Shoemaker is 4-1 with a 3.29 ERA since the beginning of July compared to 5-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 games (eight starts) before that. Shoemaker picked up the win Friday night against the Rays, allowing three runs (two earned) in five innings of work. Shoemaker has not allowed a walk in his last 23 1/3 innings, although he managed only one strikeout against the Rays, a career low as a starter. Shoemaker left the game after 96 pitches and has only reached 100 pitches twice this season.

--OF Mike Trout hit his 25th homer of the season in the Angels’ 5-3 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday, becoming the fourth player in major league history with three 25-homer seasons through his age-22 season. He joined three Hall of Famers: Frank Robinson, Eddie Matthews and Mel Ott. Eighteen of Trout’s 25 homers this season have tied the game or given the Angels the lead, and 24 of his 87 career homers have come in the first inning. He’s hit two homers in four games at Tropicana Field and five in 18 games against the Rays.

--1B Albert Pujols hit a double off the left-center field fence in the Angels’ 5-3 win over the Rays at Tropicana Field on Friday. It was Pujols’ 549th career double, tying him with Chipper Jones for 25th on the all-time doubles list. Next up on the list are Jeff Kent and Eddie Murray, tied for 23rd with 560 career doubles.

--LHP Michael Roth was recalled from Double-A Arkansas prior to Friday’s game against the Rays at Tropicana Field for his second stint with the Angels this season. He appeared in one game with the Angels during his first big-league stint and earned the win on July 5 after tossing two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Friday due to a strained flexor tendon in his left forearm. The injury is officially being labeled a left forearm strain, but the Angels are not placing a time frame on when Skaggs will be ready to return. He left his start against the Orioles on Thursday night after 4 2/3 no-hit innings and was told by team doctors his ulnar collateral ligament is fine. Skaggs will not require surgery.

--LHP C.J. Wilson will be activated off the disabled list, where he’s been nursing a sprained right ankle, to start the Angels’ game against the Rays on Saturday. It will be Wilson’s 20th start of the season. He has been on the DL since July 10.

--OF/DH Josh Hamilton was hit by a pitch in the top of the seventh of Friday’s game against the Rays. He was diagnosed with a contusion on his left middle finger, and an X-ray revealed a fracture in the finger, though he was not sure if it was sustained Friday or from a previous injury. Hamilton will be re-evaluated Saturday. For now, he is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “After one like that, you try not to analyze it too much. You just kind of say, ‘Well, I‘m glad that one’s over, and I‘m glad we won.” -- RHP Huston Street on earning a save in Friday night’s 5-3 win despite struggling.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF/DH Josh Hamilton (finger contusion) was hit by a pitch in the top of the seventh inning of a game against the Rays on Aug. 1. He was diagnosed with a contusion on his left middle finger, and an X-ray revealed a fracture in the finger. He will be re-evaluated on Aug. 2 and is listed day-to-day.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 1. Surgery will not be required.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. The timetable for his return was unknown.

--OF Collin Cowgill (fractures in nose and right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 13. He underwent nasal surgery July 14. He hit balls off a tee July 25. He is expected back in mid-August.

--LHP C.J. Wilson (sprained right ankle) will be activated and get the start against the Rays on Aug. 2. He went on the 15-day disabled list July 10. He threw a bullpen session July 21, a simulated game July 23, then another bullpen session July 25. He made a rehab start for Double-A Arkansas on July 28. He likely will be activated to start Aug. 2.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP Tyler Skaggs

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Joe Thatcher

RHP Cory Rasmus

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF C.J. Cron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF J.B. Shuck