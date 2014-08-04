Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Howie Kendrick’s first inning battle had occurred so many hours ago that he feigned forgetfulness.

“That was yesterday,” he said, after the Los Angeles Angels’ series-clinching 7-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday lasted more than four hours.

His memory was quickly conjured: a 13-pitch at-bat in which he fouled off eight two-strike pitches from Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi, finally culminating in a single to right field and 3-0 lead in what became a decisive five-run first rally.

“It was gonna battle,” said Kendrick, is batting .286 with 47 RBIs, good for fourth among Angels. “It was one of those things, where, bases loaded, you want to try to get something done. He was making good pitches. I was able to foul some off.”

Especially after the longest plate appearance of his career. He had twice stretched plate appearances to 11 pitches, most recently on May 24 against Kansas City’s James Shields, when he coerced a first-inning walk.

“I‘m glad it ended the way it did. I thought it was going to be a sac fly,” he said. “I’ll take it.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-44

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Zack Greinke, 12-6, 2.65 ERA) vs. Dodgers (RHP Garrett Richards, 11-4, 2.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver is unbeaten in his last nine starts for the Los Angeles Angels allowing two earned runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts on Sunday in a 7-5 win over Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field. He improved to 12-6.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (1-1, 6.00 ERA) was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Los Angeles Angels after spraining his ankle fielding a bunt on Friday at Tropicana Field. The team recalled RHP Cam Bedrosian from Double-A to take his place on the roster.

--RHP Cam Bedrosian, a 2010 first-round draft pick, was recalled from Double-A Arkansas on Sunday as LHP Joe Thatcher was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Los Angeles Angels. The 22-year-old son of retired big-league closer Steve Bedrosian had 15 saves and a 1.11 ERA for Arkansas.

--CF Mike Trout has 80 RBIs for the Los Angeles Angels, 78 of which have come from the second spot in the batting order. That is one less than the franchise record set by Jim Edmonds in 1995. Trout has stolen a base in consecutive games after going 33 games without one. He has 12 this season.

--RHP Fernando Salas was recalled on Sunday. Salas is 4-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 34.1 innings pitched with the Angels this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t complain too much when they put five runs on the board in the first. It makes the pitcher’s job a lot easier.” -- Angels RHP Jered Weaver after early run support in a win over the rays on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 1. Surgery will not be required.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. The timetable for his return was unknown.

--OF Collin Cowgill (fractures in nose and right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 13. He underwent nasal surgery July 14. He hit balls off a tee July 25. He is expected back in mid-August.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3.

He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Mike Morin

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF C.J. Cron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro