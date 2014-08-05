Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- General manager Jerry Dipoto tried to build the Los Angeles Angels’ pitching staff -- particularly the relief corps -- and add depth all year. The results of his work will be tested over the final two months of the season.

”It’s obvious that we’re stretched,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Monday before his team beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0. ”But I think we’re still going to be very effective right now if we can hold all these guys where they need to be, and we have the pitching that can get us to our goal.

“But if you’re talking about the depth, sure, it’s been stretched, no doubt.”

The Angels already lost left-hander Tyler Skaggs from the rotation due to a strained flexor tendon in his pitching arm. That diagnosis was confirmed with a contrast MRI exam Monday. Skaggs could return to pitch before the end of the season, but he won’t be back before September.

The bullpen, meanwhile, took two hits over the weekend, losing right-hander Michael Morin and left-hander Joe Thatcher to the disabled list.

Morin cut his left foot while walking on a beach in Florida with some friends on Saturday. The Angels were in Tampa Bay playing the Rays. Morin, who has a 2.36 ERA in 41 appearances for the Angels this season, is optimistic he will be ready to pitch in two weeks.

Thatcher sustained a left ankle sprain that likely will sideline him for four to six weeks. Thatcher made eight appearances for the Angels since being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Without Thatcher, the Angels do not have a left-handed option in their bullpen.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-50

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 3-7, 3.76 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 13-2, 1.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Morin cut his left foot while walking barefoot on a beach in Florida over the weekend. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday, retroactive to Aug. 1, but is expected to be ready to pitch when he is eligible to be activated.

--LHP Joe Thatcher, placed on the disabled list Sunday due to a left ankle sprain, is expected to miss four to six weeks. He was hurt fielding a bunt Saturday at Tropicana Field.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs had a second contrast MRI exam Monday that confirmed the diagnosis of a strained flexor tendon in his pitching arm. He hopes to return in September.

--OF Collin Cowgill, sidelined since the All-Star break with a broken nose and a fracture in his right thumb, was activated from the disabled list Monday. In a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake, Cowgill got hits in all three games, including two doubles, to finish 4-for-12 with four runs. Cowgill was hurt July 12 when hit by a pitch that broke his nose and right thumb. He underwent facial surgery July 14.

--RHP Garrett Richards threw a five-hitter for his first shutout Monday night, beating the Dodgers 5-0. Richards retired 22 of the final 26 batters he faced, amassed 12 groundouts and nine strikeouts, and conceded just two walks while throwing 122 pitches. The victory ended Richards’ personal two-game losing streak.

--1B Albert Pujols moved into 25th place on the all-time doubles list Monday night. Pujols lined a double into center field in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving him 550 for his career. He needs one home run to take over 21st place on the all-time list. Pujols, who went 2-for-4, is tied with Hall of Famers Ernie Banks and Eddie Mathews with 512 career homers.

--LHP Hector Santiago hopes to continue his recovery from an 0-7 start when he pitches Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Santiago is 3-0 in his past five appearances, including two in relief, and has conceded just one earned run in his previous four games. In 21 innings during those five outings, Santiago has allowed 14 hits, four earned runs and six walks while amassing 17 strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s faith in me. It’s important to me that my teammates and my coaches have faith in me.” -- RHP Garrett Richards, on being allowed to finish off his five-hit shutout Monday in a 5-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Collin Cowgill (fractures in nose and right thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list July 13. He underwent nasal surgery July 14. He hit balls off a tee July 25. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 1. He was activated Aug. 4.

--RHP Michael Morin (lacerated left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained left forearm flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. A contrast MRI exam confirmed the diagnosis. He hopes to return in September.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. The timetable for his return was unknown.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3.

He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF C.J. Cron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill