Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- Josh Hamilton, then with the Texas Rangers, put on one of the best power displays ever during the 2008 Home Run Derby at old Yankee Stadium. He hit 40 home runs while winning the American League MVP two years later.

The outfielder hasn’t been the same power player since joining the Los Angeles Angels before the 2013 season, but he is taking steps to change that -- literally.

Hamilton hit a solo home run off Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke on Monday, his third home run in seven games after hitting just two in the previous 46 games.

Hamilton attributes the recent power surge to a return to using a toe tap as a timing mechanism to trigger his swing. Hamilton said he abandoned the tap during the 2010 season but recently re-incorporated it.

“I was just looking for something different, man,” he said Tuesday before going 0-for-4 in the Angels’ 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. “You try to stick with the same thing as a player and be consistent with it, because that helps slumps and times you struggle, it helps you snap out of them for a long time. But I did this for a long time, and I’ve had some success with it.”

Hamilton searched for his power stroke since joining the Angels last season. He hit 142 home runs over five seasons with the Rangers but just 21 last year for the Angels, his career low for a full season. Even with his recent surge, Hamilton has just eight homers in 63 games this season and a sub-.450 slugging percentage for a second consecutive season.

“That’s what, honestly, I get paid to do,” Hamilton said of making the adjustment in search of more power. “It’s been a big part of my game for a while, but it hasn’t really been like I want it to be since I’ve been here. So, this is something that can obviously add to that.”

Angels manager Mike Scioscia sees encouraging signs.

“It’s probably the best we’ve seen him swing the bat in batting practice since he’s been here,” Scioscia said after Hamilton launched batting-practice balls into the right field pavilion at Dodger Stadium this week. “He’s been working with it. He’s taking it into the game, and I think you’re seeing that bat speed that we’re accustomed to seeing. Hopefully it’s going to translate into a terrific finish for Josh this season, because he’s important to us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-45

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Dan Haren, 8-9, 4.76 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 9-3, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Grant Green, sidelined since July 21 due a lumbar strain, began “baseball activities” at the Angels’ training complex in Arizona. At this point, that just means hitting off a tee.

--RHP David Carpenter, designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake. He made one appearance for the Angels this season, throwing three scoreless innings June 27 at Kansas City.

--CF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak in interleague play to 20 games, the longest current interleague stretch in the major leagues. Trout hit a ground ball to Los Angeles Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe in the first inning and beat Uribe’s throw to first base. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly challenged the call, which video review upheld. Trout finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run. In 51 career interleague games, Trout has seven home runs and 27 RBIs while batting .346 (75-for-217).

--1B Albert Pujols hit the 513th home run of his career Tuesday night to move into 21st place on the all-time list. Pujols passed Hall of Famers Ernie Banks and Eddie Mathews. The solo drive came off Dodgers RHP Brian Wilson and forced a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning. Pujols hit a 3-2 pitch deep into the Dodgers’ left field bullpen for his 21st home run of the season. Pujols added a double to tie Hall of Famer Cal Ripken for 21st place with 1,078 career extra-base hits. Pujols finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk.

--C Chris Iannetta, who went 1-for-4 with a two-run double, has hit safely in five of his past six games. Since July 30, Iannetta is batting .316 (6-for-19) with three doubles and five RBIs.

--RHP Joe Smith extended his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 22 2/3, a stretch spanning 22 games. Smith retired all three hitters he faced, striking out one, while pitching the eighth inning Tuesday night.

--LHP Hector Santiago allowed four runs (three earned), three walks and five hits in 5 1/3 innings while striking out two Tuesday night. Santiago did not figure in the decision, so his three-game winning streak remains intact.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker, who starts Wednesday against the Dodgers, continues to solidify his presence in the Angels’ rotation. Shoemaker is 4-1 in his past five appearances and has not conceded a walk in his past 23 2/3 innings. Though Shoemaker has allowed 28 hits in 27 1/3 innings covering those five games, he also amassed 28 strikeouts while permitting just three walks and 10 earned runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We gave ourselves a chance. We hit the ball hard early, and we had a lot of guys in scoring position. But if you crack the door open, you’re going to pay a price.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, after the Angels’ 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Morin (lacerated left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained left forearm flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. A contrast MRI exam confirmed the diagnosis. He hopes to return in September.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3.

He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF C.J. Cron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill