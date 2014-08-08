Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout celebrated his 23rd birthday Thursday, which put a spotlight on the accomplishments he has already achieved so early in his career.

Among the highlights: he joined Jimmie Foxx, Joe DiMaggio, Met Ott and Ted Williams as the only players in major league history to have multiple seasons of at least 25 homers, 80 RBIs, 100 runs and a batting average over .320 before the age of 23; he is the only player ever to hit at least 80 home runs and steal at least 80 bases before age 23; he joined Ken Griffey Jr., Al Kaline and Mickey Mantle as the only players ever to play in three All-Star games before age 23.

Trout homered on his 21st birthday off Oakland pitcher Travis Blackley in 2012 and homered on his 22nd birthday off Rangers pitcher Alexi Ogando in 2013. Both homers were his 20th of each particular season.

On his 23rd birthday, Trout didn’t hit a home run, but he already has 25 this season. He went 0-for-3 with a walk.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-47

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 1-1, 6.75 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 12-6, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Vinnie Pestano was acquired by the Angels from the Cleveland Indians in a trade for minor league pitcher Michael Clevinger. Pestano, a side-arming right-hander, was 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA in 13 games for the Indians this season. He has played most of this season for Columbus, Cleveland’s Triple-A affiliate, going 2-4 with a 1.78 ERA in 32 games. The Angels assigned Pestano to Triple-A Salt Lake.

--RHP Michael Clevinger was acquired by the Cleveland Indians from the Angels in exchange for RHP Vinnie Pestano on Thursday. Clevinger is 4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings at two stops in Class A this season.

--CF Mike Trout celebrated his 23rd birthday Thursday, but it marked the first time he failed to hit a home run on his birthday as a major leaguer. He homered off A’s pitcher Travis Blackley on his 21st birthday in 2012 and off Rangers pitcher Alexi Ogando on his 22nd birthday in 2013. He went 0-for-3 with a walk Thursday.

--LHP C.J. Wilson gave up four runs on six hits and four walk in 5 2/3 innings Thursday against the Dodgers. It was not good, but it was better than any of his previous five starts, in which he failed to last more than five innings. Wilson has won only once in his last eight starts. “There’s definitely concern, and there’s certainly been some head-scratching in the last seven or eight starts with C.J.” manager Mike Scioscia said. “But seeing how hard C.J. works, and seeing that it doesn’t look like anything physical with him as far as an injury, we’re very confident he’s going to get back on that beam and do what we need him to do.”

--RHP Jered Weaver will start Friday’s game against the Red Sox. Weaver is 5-0 with a 3.46 ERA in his last nine starts, the Angels winning eight of those nine games. He is 4-5 with a 3.98 ERA in 14 career starts vs. Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Seeing how hard C.J. works, and seeing that it doesn’t look like anything physical with him as far as an injury, we’re very confident he’s going to get back on that beam and do what we need him to do.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on LHP C.J. Wilson, who gave up four runs on six hits and four walk in 5 2/3 innings Thursday is a loss to the Dodgers.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Morin (lacerated left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained left forearm flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. A contrast MRI exam confirmed the diagnosis. He hopes to return in September.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF C.J. Cron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill