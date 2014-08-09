Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto is hoping to add a starting pitcher via trade, but admits it’s not going to be easy. The need for a starter has grown with the struggles of C.J. Wilson, who is going through the worst slump of his career.

Wilson gave up four runs on six hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Thursday. By no means a good start, but Wilson and the Angels tried to look at the positives, noting it was Wilson’s best start in seven weeks. Still, he’s won only one of his last eight starts, compiling an ERA of 8.35.

Even though Wilson spent three weeks on the disabled list with a sprained ankle, his problems are not physical.

“I have my good stuff, I‘m just not locating it precisely,” Wilson said. “Precision is the issue, not physical well-being.”

In particular, Wilson’s biggest problem seems to be with command of his curveball. On Thursday against the Dodgers, he threw it six times, and all six were balls out of the strike zone, including three in the dirt.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-48

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 5-7, 6.20 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 12-4, 2.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Josh Hamilton still has not hit a home run at Angel Stadium this season, covering 34 games and 140 plate appearances. He also played the final 35 home games last year without a homer, meaning his current home homerless streak is 69 games, dating back to Aug. 18.

--3B David Freese has 12 hits in his past 31 at-bats over the last nine games, raising his season average to .254. He hasn’t been higher than .257 (July 9) all season.

--RHP Jered Weaver gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings of a loss to the Red Sox on Friday. It was Weaver’s first loss in his last 10 starts, dating back to his last loss on June 16. “Starting off Weave’s stuff looked really strong,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “I thought he had a good angle, the ball was down in the zone, the velocity was there. He just had trouble getting out of that third inning. All in all, Weave was a couple pitches away from having a really strong outing.”

--RHP Garrett Richards will start Saturday against the Red Sox. Richards shut out the Dodgers in his last start, the first shutout of his career. He is 0-0 with an 8.44 ERA in four career games against the Red Sox, all relief appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re talking 20-plus games and we haven’t gotten into our offensive flow. We will. These guys are good hitters. Our pitching staff is keeping our head above water right now. But these guys will find it, and they’ll keep it for the rest of the year.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia after a loss to Boston on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Morin (lacerated left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained left forearm flexor tendon) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1. A contrast MRI exam confirmed the diagnosis. He hopes to return in September.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Cam Bedrosian

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF C.J. Cron

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill