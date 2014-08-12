Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Left-hander Mark Mulder, who spent spring training with the Los Angeles Angels, said he plans to resume an attempted comeback interrupted by injury.

Mulder, who turned 37 on Tuesday, said in a text message he would continue to pursue pitching in the major leagues. A torn Achilles’ tendon on the first day of spring workouts cost Mulder a chance to make the Angels’ roster.

The two-time member of the American League’s All-Star team had not pitched since 2008, his last season in the majors.

From 2000-05, Mulder was one of baseball’s most formidable pitchers. He joined right-hander Tim Hudson and left-hander Barry Zito to form the core of the Oakland Athletics’ stellar rotation. In 2001, the 23-year-old Mulder lead the American League with 21 wins and finished second to the New York Yankees’ Roger Clemens in voting for the Cy Young Award. Three years later, Mulder received the victory for the American League in the All-Star Game.

In four of his five seasons with Oakland, Mulder never won fewer than 15 games and lost no more than nine.

Mulder continued that success in his first season with the St. Louis Cardinals by going 16-8 in 2005. But shoulder problems, especially with his rotator cuff, proved devastating during the next three years. As a result, Mulder pitched only 12 2/3 innings and lost all three of his decisions in 2007 and 2008.

But Mulder found a natural throwing motion by imitating the delivery of Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Paco Rodriguez while watching the 2013 playoffs. After auditioning for various major league teams, Mulder signed a minor league contract with the Angels, who invited him to spring training. When the Angels released Mulder in March, he resumed his career as an analyst for ESPN.

In his text message, Mulder said he will try to throw off a mound this week.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Sean O‘Sullivan, 0-1, 6.94 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 8-8, 4.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Tyler Skaggs will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, the club announced Sunday. He was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Sunday, too. Skaggs ends the year 5-5 with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts.

--CF Mike Trout hit his 27th home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday to match his total from last season. Trout also set a club record for most home runs by an Angels player batting second in the lineup. Jim Edmonds held the record of 26, set in 1995. Trout finished 1-for-3.

--RHP Cam Bedrosian was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. Bedrosian, the son of former major league closer Steve Bedrosian, has been with the Angels three times this season. In 10 2/3 innings covering 10 appearances, Bedrosian compiled an 0-1 record with a 7.59 earned-run average. He had pitched at Double-A Arkansas in two different stretches.

--RHP Vinnie Pestano was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday and made his team debut in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Pestano, acquired from the Cleveland Indians on Thursday, faced four batters in the ninth inning. He struck out the side and walked the fourth hitter. Pestano set a team record by becoming the 30th pitcher to wear the Angels’ uniform this season.

--RHP Joe Smith suffered his first loss of the season and saw his streak of consecutive scoreless innings end at 24. Smith struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth inning but allowed a three-run homer to Yoenis Cespedes of the Boston Red Sox, who earned a 3-1 victory. Of those three runs, two were earned.

--1B C.J. Cron was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake for the second time. In his first major league season, Cron has nine home runs and 29 RBIs while batting .266 and slugging .462.

--RHP Caleb Clay was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. The Angels signed Clay as a minor league free agent June 18 after he began the season with the Hanwha Eagles in South Korea. At Salt Lake, Clay made eight starts and went 3-3 with 3.78 earned-run average.

--RF Kole Calhoun went 2-for-4 with a double for his third consecutive multi-hit game. Calhoun achieved that feat one other time this year, April 14-16. In his last 54 games, Calhoun is batting .313 (66-for-211).

--LHP C.J. Wilson hopes to return to the win column when he faces the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. Wilson has lost his past two decisions since being re-activated from the disabled list Aug. 1. Since his last victory June 24 against the Minnesota Twins, Wilson has allowed 34 hits, 23 earned runs and 14 walks in 18 2/3 innings while striking out 17. During that stretch, Wilson has not pitched more than 5 2/3 innings in any one game; he reached that figure Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched his heart out. It’s great to see Hector make these strides forward. He’s going to be important to us.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, on LHP Hector Santiago who pitched six scoreless innings on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Morin (lacerated left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He will undergo Tommy John surgery and will be lost for the season, the club announced Aug. 10.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Caleb Clay

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill