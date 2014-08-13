Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels’ offense is the worst in the American League since the All-Star break, in stark contrast to the team’s major league-leading 5.1 runs per game before the break.

The Angels were hitting .223 and averaging 3.2 runs per game after Sunday’s loss to the last place Boston Red Sox, their fifth defeat in six games, so they went out and got a bat.

Actually, they got the bat from Triple-A Salt Lake, summoning Brennan Boesch. Manager Mike Scioscia said before Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies that the Angels were looking for a “spark.”

Boesch was hitting well Salt Lake, batting .326 with 22 homers and 75 RBIs. He also played in seven games for the Angels earlier this season, batting .231 (3-for-13).

Boesch is no stranger to the major league spotlight, playing in as many as 132 games for the Tigers in 2012. His best season came in 2011 with Detroit, when he hit .283 with 16 homers and 54 RBIs in 115 games.

Boesch started Tuesday’s game, batting seventh as the designated hitter. He went 0-for-2 with before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning of Los Angeles’ 7-2 win.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-49

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP A.J. Burnett, 6-12, 4.29 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 12-7, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Brennan Boesch was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake and started Tuesday’s game as the designated hitter. He went 0-for-2. It is Boesch’s second stint with the big league club this season. He was 3-for-13 in seven games earlier this year. Boesch was hitting .326 with 22 homers and 75 RBIs for Salt Lake.

--RHP Caleb Clay was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for OF Brennan Boesch. Clay was up with the big league club for only one day, Sunday, and did not get into the game. Clay was called up to serve as a long man in the bullpen one day after the Angels played 19 innings and were short on available arms.

--LHP C.J. Wilson gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings against the Phillies on Tuesday, notching his first win in seven weeks. Wilson has been struggling with command issues, but said he took advantage of an aggressive Phillies lineup. “The best part tonight was knowing the aggressiveness of the hitters,” he said. “Other than the at-bat with (Jimmy) Rollins, where he fouled off seven or eight pitches, it seemed like everybody was trying to put the ball in play early. So I tried to use that to my advantage.”

--RHP Jered Weaver will start Wednesday’s game against the Phillies. Weaver had his streak of five consecutive wins snapped in his last start, a loss to the Red Sox. Weaver got the victory in his only career start against the Phillies, giving up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings on June 22, 2008.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs will undergo Tommy John surgery on his left elbow Wednesday. He will miss the rest of this season, and he is expected to miss all of the 2015 season. Skaggs ends the year 5-5 with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a big game for us, a big game for the offense. We haven’t been scoring a lot of runs lately, so it’s nice to bust out like that and give C.J. (Wilson) a little cushion.” -- RF Kole Calhoun, after the Angels’ 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Morin (lacerated left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He is expected to be ready to return as soon as he is eligible.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch