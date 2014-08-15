Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- C.J. Wilson gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings Tuesday against the Phillies, getting his first win since June 24.

During a slump that saw him go 1-3 with four no-decisions and an 8.35 ERA over eight starts dating back to June 19, Wilson got plenty of advice on how to get better, ranging from fans in the stands to his general manager Jerry Dipoto.

But probably nothing helped more than watching fellow left-hander Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers.

“He’s so good with his slider,” Wilson said. “He’s able to get it right below the zone, and get guys check swinging at it. Just watching him, all his misses are down, he’s missing down with the soft stuff. He’s not missing up in the zone. The reason why he’s so good is because all his misses are below the zone.”

Keeping the ball down is indeed a key for Wilson. In Tuesday’s game, he got 11 groundballs. When he induces at least 10 groundballs in his starts this season, he is 6-2 with a 2.59 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-49

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 12-4, 2.54 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 2-8, 5.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Kole Calhoun went 1-for-4 Wednesday against the Phillies, ending his consecutive multi-hit games streak at four. He hit .367 (11-for-30) on the just-concluded seven-game homestand against the Dodgers, Red Sox and Phillies.

--RHP Kevin Jepsen leads the major leagues with 54 scoreless appearances, in 58 outings. After giving up five runs on opening day, Jepsen has given up five runs total over his last 57 appearances.

--RHP Jered Weaver gave up two runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings to earn the victory Wednesday against the Phillies. Weaver was coming off his first loss since June 16, but bounced back to improve to 13-7. “Our job as pitchers is to keep this offense in the game and give us a chance to win,” Weaver said. “And with the bullpen we’ve got, quality starts from the starting pitcher are pretty key. If you can limit those guys to three runs in six innings, we’ve got those guys coming in behind us doing a heck of a job. Just trying to keep us in it, and you know the offense is going to break through one of these days.”

--RHP Garrett Richards will start Friday against the Rangers. He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last start, but got a no-decision in the game the Angels eventually won in 19 innings. Richards is 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA in three starts against the Rangers this year.

--RHP Caleb Clay, optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, was outrighted to the same club Wednesday. Clay was up with the big league club for only one day, Sunday, and did not get into the game. Clay was called up to serve as a long man in the bullpen one day after the Angels played 19 innings and were short on available arms. He is 3-3 with a 3.78 ERA in eight starts for Salt Lake this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know if our offense has to be as hot as it was for the 20 games before the All-Star break, but there has to be some middle ground from where we were then to where we are now.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia after a near-loss vs. Philadelphia on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Morin (lacerated left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Inland Empire on Aug. 14.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch