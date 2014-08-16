Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A vexed Mike Scioscia sat in his visiting clubhouse on Friday wondering where the old Josh Hamilton went.

“We’re not seeing the aggressive Josh Hamilton that we saw when he played for the Texas Rangers,” Scioscia said after the Angels’ slugger struck out four times in a 5-4 victory over Texas on Friday night that put Los Angeles within a game of Oakland in the AL West.

“We’re just not seeing it. He’s working very hard and no one feels worse than Josh, but we need him in the middle of the lineup doing what he can do.”

Hamilton averaged 33 homers and 107 RBIs in his last three seasons with Texas, including 2010, when he was selected the AL MVP during the first of two consecutive World Series appearances by the Rangers.

In his first season last year after signing a five-year, $125 million contract with Los Angeles, he hit 21 homers with 79 RBIs. His power numbers are again down dramatically this season. He has eight home runs and 35 RBIs, though he missed 48 games early in the season with a torn ligament in his left thumb.

Hamilton hit .295 before the All-Star break but is in a .215 slide since.

Scioscia said dropping Hamilton down in the lineup isn’t an option right now, but the manager said his team’s ambition to be a World Series contender needs a steady one through nine presence.

”He’s the type of player that takes a lot of pressure off guys when he’s driving the ball like he can,“ Scioscia said. ”Right now, we’re not seeing it.

“He’s not exploding on pitches the way we know he can. It’s something that would give us a big lift if he can.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-49

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 10-4, 3.89 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 8-9, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards (13-4, 2.53 ERA) earned the victory in the Angels’ 5-4 win over Texas on Friday, giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out seven. Richards improved to 8-2 with a 1.96 ERA in 14 road starts this season, allowing two or fewer runs in 11 of those starts. Against Texas, he is 4-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 2014. “He’s throwing the ball really well,” Scioscia said. “There’s probably one outing all year that he struggled.”

--RF Kole Calhoun has multiple hits in five of his last six games after going 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in the Angels’ 5-4 victory over Texas on Friday. Calhoun, a triple shy of hitting for the cycle and also reached by hit-by-pitch, is hitting .448 during a six-game hitting streak. “I don’t know if there are too many leadoff men who have been as dynamic as Kole has been,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s able to drive the ball, get on base and score runs. He’s doing his part.” Calhoun is hitting .327 in the last 57 games since opening the season at .221 while dealing with a right ankle sprain that caused him to miss 31 games.

--3B David Freese extended his hitting streak to 11 games -- his longest since a career-high 20 games in 2013 -- after going 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, including the game-winner in the seventh of the Angels’ 5-4 victory over the Rangers on Friday. Freese, who missed 16 games in May with a broken finger, is hitting .391 over his last 14 games to raise his average 22 points to .261. “David has become more comfortable, especially since he broke his finger,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s got a lot more power (than he’s shown) in his swing. I think it’s in there and hopefully he’ll help us down the stretch.”

--LF Josh Hamilton entered Friday a .309 hitter against his former club, but he went 1-for-5 with four strikeouts in the Angels’ 5-4 victory over the Rangers. The former AL MVP is hitting .266 this season with power numbers well below career averages. Since the All-Star break, Hamilton is hitting .215. “We’re not seeing the aggressive Josh Hamilton that we saw when he played for the Texas Rangers,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “We’re just not seeing it. He’s working very hard and no one feels worse than Josh. We need him in the middle of the lineup doing what he can do.”

--RHP Huston Street pitched a perfect ninth to nail down his 31st save -- and eighth since joining the Angels by trade July 18 -- in the Angels’ 5-4 victory over the Rangers on Saturday. Street has not allowed a run in 41 of 44 appearances this season, including 11 with Los Angeles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know if there are too many leadoff men who have been as dynamic as Kole has been. He’s able to drive the ball, get on base and score runs. He’s doing his part.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia, of RF Kole Calhoun, who has multiple hits in five of his last six games after going 3-for-4 with a three-run home run Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Michael Morin (lacerated left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Inland Empire on Aug. 14.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Vinnie Pestano

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch