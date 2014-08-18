Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Los Angeles Angels won four straight and five of six while moving into first in the American League West with Mike Trout in a funk.

Who would have considered such a thing possible?

”We’re starting to get contributions from some guys who are just as important to us,“ Los Angeles manager Mike Scioscia said. ”You look at Chris Iannetta the last few games or Kole Calhoun.

“We need nine guys.”

Iannetta, the Angels front-line catcher, is among the best hitting catchers in the American League since the middle of May, and Calhoun has done his part for an inconsistent offense from the top of the order.

The Angels right fielder has multiple hits in six of his last seven and riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Trout is guy Los Angeles will need if it ultimately hopes to contend for the biggest prizes. The center fielder broke an 0-for-18 skid with a single on Sunday.

He’s not the only guy. Josh Hamilton is hitting a paltry .216 since the All-Star break. He sat out Sunday after 12 strikeouts in the last week, including seven in the last two games.

“This last week has been tough for him, and I think it’s just time to let him exhale a little bit,” Scioscia said. “He’s just not playing with the same confidence that he’s had. I don’t know if he’s as confident in the box as he needs to be, and that’s where we need him to get.”

The Angels battle with offensive inconsistency bit them Sunday.

Los Angeles scored only twice with the bases loaded and no outs in the second inning and failed to score at all in the same situation in the eighth of a 3-2 loss to Texas.

Still, Los Angeles has more than held their head above water with good pitching from its starters to the back of the bullpen.

There’s no such long-term concern about Trout.

”Just to focus on Mike, I think, is ... if our winds of fortune hang with how Mike goes, I don’t think that’s fair to Mike.

“Needless to say, when he starts squaring up on the ball like he can, it’s going to take a lot of pressure off guys up the middle.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 9-8, 4.71 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-6, 4.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago (3-7) gave up one run on four hits and a walk over six innings in a no-decision in the Angels’ 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday. Santiago, who also had five strikeouts on Sunday, has given up only five runs in his last 32 1/3 innings covering seven starts. In 12 starts since returning from Triple A Salt Lake, he’s 4-1 with a 2.59 ERA. “There’s no doubt about his ability to throw strikes and command counts,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s been keeping people off-balance. He’s pitching good baseball.”

--CF Mike Trout broke out of a 0-for-18 slide with a base hit in the fifth of the Angels’ 3-2 loss to Texas on Sunday. He walked to start a bases-loaded rally with no outs in the eighth only to be left stranded at third when two Rangers relievers struck out three straight hitters. He likely would have had a good chance to score on Albert Pujols’ double but appeared to misread how deep the ball was hit, leaving him at third. “I know he saw the ball hit, but I don’t know if he couldn’t see that it was going to carry that far,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “It cost him trying to score in that situation.”

--3B David Freese was 1-for-4 with a run scored one day after snapping an 11-game hitting streak. Freese, .358 over his last 15 games, was one of three Angels hitters to strikeout with the bases loaded in the eighth inning of the Angels’ 3-2 loss to Texas on Sunday.

--RF Kole Calhoun snapped a seven-game hitting streak, though he drove in a run on a fielder’s choice while going 0-for-5 in the Angels’ 3-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday. Calhoun is hitting .384 in his last eight games and has multiple hits in six of those.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This game was not lost in the ninth inning. It was lost on the offensive side through a bunch of situations. We weren’t able to do it.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia after a loss to Texas on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch