Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Huston Street wasn’t available to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night after working three straight and four of the last five days.

Enter right-hander Kevin Jepsen.

Pitching in and out of trouble in the ninth, Jepsen notched his fourth career save, his first since 2012, and the Angels defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-2 to grab a half-game lead over the idle Oakland Athletics in the American League West.

After giving up singles to the first two hitters, Jepsen struck David Ortiz out on a changeup, got Yoenis Cespedes to bounce into a fielder’s choice to score a run and then retired Mike Napoli on a fly ball to end it.

“It’s awesome. Especially here, the crowd’s always into it here, no matter if they’re in first place or they’re struggling,” Jepsen said. “They always play tough. Facing (second baseman Dustin) Pedroia, Ortiz, those guys never quit -- so any time you get to come in here and face those guys, the atmosphere is awesome.”

Street worked each of the previous three games and four of five.

The win gave the Angels an actual game advantage in the division for the first time since they won on Opening Day of last year.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-50

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 13-7, 3.66 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 3-1, 4.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP C.J. Wilson walked a tightrope through 5 1/3 innings at Fenway Park on Monday night. He threw 115 pitches and gave up one run on five hits and while walking five and striking out five. He left with a 2-1 lead, and RHP Mike Morin walked two to load the bases before getting Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia to bounce into a double play. Wilson (10-8) won his second straight after going five starts without a win. He joined Derek Lowe and Ryan Dempster as the only pitchers to record five straight double-digit win totals after three consecutive years of double-digit saves. Wilson also almost made a spectacular running catch of a David Ortiz foul pop in the third inning. With the shift on, Wilson sprinted toward his own dugout and got a glove on the ball before slipping into the dugout. He was caught by manager Mike Scioscia and batting coach Don Baylor.

--LF Josh Hamilton, who asked for a mental day off Sunday, was given another one Monday. Hamilton, in a 5-for-38 (.132) slump that includes 18 strikeouts, will have an extended early hitting session Tuesday, and he will return to the lineup that night. Manager Mike Scioscia, explaining his decision to sit Hamilton again, said, “We want to give him another day to reset. We figured another day is going to be beneficial. He’ll go one on one with Don (Baylor) and Dave (Hansen, the hitting coaches,) and hopefully find a comfortable concept in the batter’s box that he can take into the game.”

--RF Kole Calhoun, who led off Monday night’s game with a single, is hitting .448 (26-for-58) leading off a game, home or away. After going 6-for-17 against Boston in a recent series in Anaheim, he went 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs Monday.

--CF Mike Trout loves playing at Fenway Park. He singled his first time up Monday, then hit a long RBI double his second trip. He did strike out his last two times up, but he is 13-for-30 (.433) with five doubles, five RBIs and seven runs in seven games at Fenway. He has hit safely in all seven.

--3B David Freese, who went 1-for-3 Monday night, has hit in 13 of his past 14 games. He is 20-for-56 (.357) in that span.

--RHP Jered Weaver, who has struggled throughout his career against the Red Sox, faces them in the second game of a four-game series in Boston on Tuesday night. Weaver, 126-67 in the major leagues, is just 4-6 with a 4.11 ERA against Boston (plus 2-1 in the postseason). He is 2-3 with a 6.35 ERA at Fenway Park. He faces Boston RHP Allen Webster on Tuesday. Webster won a matchup between the two Aug. 8 at Anaheim.

--LHP Joe Thatcher, who hoped to return from a sprained ankle Friday, is “still a ways away,” according to manager Mike Scioscia. He went on the disabled list Aug. 3 after posting a 6.00 ERA in eight outings for the Angels after he was acquired from the Diamondbacks.

--INF/OF Grant Green is running and hitting, and he could go out on a rehab assignment soon. He has been out since July 23 due to a lumbar strain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He kinda looked out there,” Jepsen said. “I took it more as the battle. I had just as much fun battling you in this situation ... watching him, you’ve seen him a ton of times come up in that situation and tie the game up for these guys. So just the battle in that situation, I thrive on that as well.” -- RHP Kevin Jepsen, on receiving a glare from David Ortiz after he struck out the Boston designated hitter in the ninth inning of the Angels’ 4-2 win Monday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August. As of Aug. 18, he was running and hitting, and he was getting close to starting a rehab assignment.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch