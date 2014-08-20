Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- After going 0-for-3 Tuesday night, Josh Hamilton saw his slump deepen to 5-for-41, his average down to .263.

However, the Los Angeles Angels are sticking by their left fielder.

“Right now, he’s searching,” general manager Jerry Dipoto told MLB.com before the Angels beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 Tuesday. “We’ve had Josh now for two years, and we now have a better feel for his rhythm, his own needs, as you would with any of the other players. And right now, it looks like he needs to search for answers. When you do that, you generally just look in the glass at yourself.”

Hamilton sat out Sunday for a self-requested mental break, then was given Monday off, too. The Angels moved Hamilton back to his customary cleanup spot Tuesday night against Red Sox right-hander Allen Webster. He flied out to center field in the first inning, got hit by a pitch in the third, flied to left field in the fifth and lined to first base in the eighth.

In Hamilton’s case, slumps are never just slumps. When he is going bad, there is always the concern that his problems run deeper. That is what happens when a player misses three full seasons and nearly never plays again because of a drug addiction.

However, Angels starter C.J. Wilson, who also was Hamilton’s teammate with the Texas Rangers, said the outfielder still has a strong support system to keep him on track both on and off the field.

“It’s the same thing here,” Wilson told MLB.com. “They live in a nice house, the kids are there; he’s got all the same things going on. It’s the same stuff. I think last year he got off to a bad start, and that carried some residual effects. Josh really cares; he really wants to do well. And he gets upset at himself. But when you’ve been through the ringer in real life -- off the field, like he has -- it kind of keeps baseball struggles in perspective.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-50

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 13-4, 2.53 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 5-7, 5.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jered Weaver just can’t solve the Boston Red Sox. Weaver failed to factor into the decision Tuesday night, allowing three runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings. He tied his career high with four walks and tied his season low with one strikeout. Weaver, who was 6-1 in his previous 11 starts, took his only loss during that span against the Red Sox on Aug. 8, when he yielded four runs in six innings. While his career has been solid, his body of work against Boston has been mediocre. He is 4-6 with a 4.16 ERA in 16 career starts against the Red Sox.

--LF Josh Hamilton returned to the Angels’ lineup Tuesday after excusing himself for two days to take a mental break. After taking extra batting practice with hitting coaches Don Baylor and Dave Hansen before Tuesday’s game, the slumping slugger went 0-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. Hamilton, batting .263/.338/.409 with eight homers and 35 RBIs prior to Tuesday’s game, removed himself from Sunday’s lineup against Texas and also missed the opener of the Boston series Monday. He is in a 5-for-38 skid over his past 11 games, striking out 18 times. Hamilton seems a shell of his former self this season, likely due in part to a torn ligament in his left thumb that sidelined him for nearly two months earlier this year.

--CF Mike Trout went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run in the Angels’ 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. He has hit safely in all eight career games at Fenway Park, batting .444 in the historic park. But more important for the first-place Angels is his recent stretch, during which he has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games, batting .391 with five doubles, two homers and nine RBIs in that time.

--RF Kole Calhoun tied Tuesday night’s game against Boston at 1-1 with a third-inning RBI single, but it was his glove that played an even more pivotal part in the outcome. Calhoun made a sensational leaping grab in the bottom of the second inning, tracking down a deep fly ball hit by RF Brock Holt before leaping high above the short bullpen wall to rob Holt of a three-run homer that would have given the Red Sox a 4-3 lead. It seemed to spark the Angels, who scored three times in the third inning. “I was kind of in control,” Calhoun said. “I came down more on the wall than I thought it would be. I got hops, dude.”

--C Chris Iannetta broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI double off Boston closer Koji Uehara in the ninth inning Tuesday to lead the Angels to a 4-3 win over the Red Sox. It was the 10th time in his career that he drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning or later, and his first since April 16 against Oakland when he hit a walk-off homer. Iannetta finished the night 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk for his 17th multi-hit game of the season and second in his last four games.

--3B David Freese continues to hit in the month of August. Freese went 1-for-4 with a triple Tuesday night against Boston. He has hit safely in 14 of his past 15 games.

--RHP Garrett Richards will look to build on his only other start against Boston this season when he takes the mound Wednesday against the Red Sox. Richards tossed six no-hit innings Aug. 9 before allowing one run on three hits in the seventh, leaving with a no-decision. The first-place Angels are hoping for more of the same this month from Richards, who is 2-0 with a 1.19 ERA in three August starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Chris has been doing a great job in the batter’s box. It seems like every game he’s hitting a double. He’s getting some clutch hits for us.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on C Chris Iannetta, who hit the decisive, ninth-inning double Tuesday in the Angels’ 4-3 win over the Boston Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August. As of Aug. 18, he was running and hitting, and he was getting close to starting a rehab assignment.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch