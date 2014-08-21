Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- If the first-place Angels are going to make any noise in the postseason, they’re probably going to have to do it without right-hander Garrett Richards.

Richards, having an ace-like season with 13 wins, went down in a heap covering first base and suffered what manager Mike Scioscia called “a significant injury” to his left knee. The initial report was damage to his left patella tendon and it appears he’s facing season-ending surgery.

”It’s a tough night,“ said Scioscia, whose team leads Oakland by a game and a half in the AL West with seven games between the teams coming up over the next two weekends. ”I can’t tell you how bad we feel for Garrett and how hard he’s worked. I think winning the game -- obviously, it’s always important -- but it’s secondary to what happened tonight.

“This is a tough night for us. We’ll just see where Garrett is. Obviously, it’s a significant injury. That’s really all I know. He’s going to fly back tomorrow to be re-evaluated in Los Angeles and we’ll see what happens.”

Richards is the second member of the rotation to go down: Left-hander Tyler Skaggs underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this season.

Scioscia made it clear that the show must go on and the Angels rallied from three runs down and routed the Red Sox 8-3 -- with six relievers finishing the game after Richards left for Massachusetts General Hospital in the second inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-50

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 11-4, 3.84 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-4, 3.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards suffered a serious left knee injury while covering first base in the second inning Wednesday. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to the hospital. He reportedly suffered a left patella tendon (kneecap) injury and faces season-ending surgery. He will fly to Los Angeles on Thursday for further evaluation. “When I saw him go down, I got sick to my stomach,” said teammate and close friend Mike Trout. “It’s tough. All the work he puts in, he’s having an unbelievable year. He’s one of the aces on our team. ... It’s a shame.”

--OF Josh Hamilton, who had just five hits and 18 strikeouts in his last 41 at-bats, doubled his second time up then had a pair of sacrifice flies and a single. “I felt good,” he said. “You get to a point, you should be this way all the time, but you can only listen to so many things from so many people and you just gotta understand and realize you’ve played the game and you’ve been successful at it for a while. You know yourself better than anybody and keep it as simple as you possibly can.”

--RF Kole Calhoun, who robbed Boston’s Brock Holt of a three-run homer on Tuesday night, had a double and a walk on Wednesday and is hitting .380 while hitting in 10 of his last 11 games. He has 10 RBIs over that span.

--2B Howie Kendrick had a pair of RBI singles on Wednesday night and is hitting .360 with six doubles, three homers, 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored in 32 career games at Fenway Park. He has the highest batting average of any active visiting player with at least 30 career games at Fenway.

--Rookie RHP Matt Shoemaker goes for his 11th win of the season Thursday night. He pitched three innings in relief and was the winner in the 19-inning victory over the Red Sox in Anaheim on Aug. 9. He has allowed six earned runs in 23 2/3 innings over his last four starts, striking out 17 and walking three.

--OF/INF Grant Green (lumbar strain) should start a rehab assignment in the coming days and could return to the Angels next week. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) can start some light throwing off a mound in Arizona but is not close to returning, manager Mike Scioscia said. Thatcher has been on the disabled list since Aug. 3.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “It’s a tough night. I can’t tell you how bad we feel for Garrett and how hard he’s worked. I think winning the game -- obviously, it’s always important -- but it’s secondary to what happened tonight. ... We’ll just see where Garrett is. Obviously, it’s a significant injury. That’s really all I know. He’s going to fly back tomorrow to be re-evaluated in Los Angeles and we’ll see what happens.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on injured RHP Garrett Richards.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (left patella tendon) suffered a serious left knee injury while covering first base in the second inning Aug. 20. He will fly to Los Angeles on Thursday for further evaluation and likely faces season-ending surgery.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September. He can start some light throwing off a mound in Arizona but is not close to returning, manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 20.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August. As of Aug. 18, he was running and hitting, and he was getting close to starting a rehab assignment.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Garrett Richards

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch