Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Los Angeles Angels are clearly determined to put the season-ending injury sustained by right-hander Garrett Richards behind them and get on with the rest of the regular season.

And beyond.

Rookie Matt Shoemaker, pitching the first game since Richards went down with a torn left patellar tendon that will keep him out at least the rest of this season, flirted with a no-hitter and combined with two relievers on a one-hitter in a 2-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

“It’s a detrimental loss to us, but we’re all going to fight hard to pick him up and we’re just going to keep getting stronger from it,” Shoemaker said after raising his record to 12-4.

He admitted Richards, the 13-game winner who went down Wednesday night, was on his mind.

“Up until game time, it was really heavy on my mind,” he said. “During the game, I was trying to focus on pitching, which I think was a good thing because that’s what ‘G’ does.”

Said manager Mike Scioscia: ”You’re going to be thinking of Garrett once every fifth day when he was out there. “You might not be able to replace that, but it doesn’t mean that we’re not going to be able to reach our goal as a cumulative pitching staff.”

The Angels increased their lead in the AL West to two games over the idle Oakland Athletics. The teams play seven games over the next two weekends, starting with three in Oakland beginning Friday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-50

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 3-7, 3.46 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-7, 2.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Garrett Richards will need six to nine months of recovery time after undergoing left patellar tendon surgery Friday. An MRI exam in Los Angeles on Thursday confirmed Wednesday night’s initial diagnosis after Richards was hurt covering first base on a potential double play. The prognosis puts the start of the 2015 season in doubt for Richards, who finishes 13-4 with a 2.61 ERA. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list. “You’re going to be thinking of Garrett once every fifth day when he was out there,” manager Mike Scioscia said. “You might not be able to replace that, but it doesn’t mean that we’re not going to be able to reach our goal as a cumulative pitching staff.”

--RHP Matt Shoemaker hit the first batter of Thursday night’s game, then retired 20 in a row before Red Sox 3B Will Middlebrooks broke up his no-hit bid with two outs in the seventh. Shoemaker gave up just that one hit in 7 2/3 innings and notched his 12th win, the most by an Angel rookie since Ervin Santana won 12 in 2005. The club record for wins by a rookie is 14, set by Dean Chance, Marcelino Lopez and Frank Tanana. Shoemaker also picked up a win by throwing three no-hit innings against the Red Sox in a 19-inning game at Anaheim on Aug. 9, so he had a string of 9 2/3 hitless frames against Boston snapped by the double. Shoemaker threw a career-high 116 pitches.

--SS Erick Aybar had three hits, a stolen base and a run in Thursday night’s win. He was also robbed of an extra-base hit when CF Mookie Betts ran down his drive in left-center. He is hitting .319 in 32 career games in Boston. It was his ninth three-hit game of the season. He hit a double, the 186th of his career, moving him into eighth place on the Angels’ all-time list. Jim Fregosi (219) is the only shortstop with more.

--1B Albert Pujols and his manager, Mike Scioscia, were both ejected from the game by plate umpire Andy Fletcher in the top of the sixth inning -- after Pujols was called out on strikes. It was Pujols’ second strikeout in three at-bats in the game. He went 5-for-10 in the previous three games during the Boston series.

--DH Josh Hamilton hit an RBI double Thursday, making him 7-for-24 while hitting in safely in six of his past seven games. The hot streak follows a 1-for-24 spell.

--2B Gordon Beckham was acquired by the Angels in a waiver deal from the Chicago White Sox for either a player to be named later or cash. Beckham, a lifetime .244 hitter, hit .221 with seven homers and 36 RBIs in 101 games with the White Sox this season. He will join his new team in Oakland for the weekend series and could be used at second base, shortstop or third base. Beckham is in the second year of arbitration eligibility and is making $4.18 million this season. He is to become a free agent after the 2015 season.

--LHP Wade LeBlanc, a journeyman who appeared in one game (one inning) for the Yankees earlier this season, had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake. He is in line to start for the Angels on Monday against Miami, one of his former teams. LeBlanc, 20-32 with a 4.56 ERA lifetime, was available for relief work Thursday night in Boston but didn’t get into the game.

--LHP Hector Santiago, who hasn’t lost since June 15 after dropping his first seven decisions of the year, faces the Athletics when the Angeles open a three-game weekend series in Oakland on Friday night. In his past five starts, Santiago is 1-0 with a 1.63 ERA, allowing 16 hits and striking out 17 in 27 2/3 innings.

--RHP Cam Bedrosian, 0-1 with a 7.59 ERA in 10 relief outings with the Angels earlier this season, was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in time for Thursday night’s game. In 39 appearances for three teams in the Angels’ farm system this year, he went 2-0 with 18 saves and a 1.30 ERA.

--OF Brennan Boesch was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake when the Angels recalled RHP Cam Bedrosian on Thursday. Boesch hit .129 in 31 at-bats with the Angels.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One word -- sensational.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on RHP Matt Shoemaker, who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning Thursday during a 2-0 win over the Boston Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September. He can start some light throwing off a mound in Arizona but is not close to returning, manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 20.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August. As of Aug. 20, he was running and hitting, and he was getting close to starting a rehab assignment.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Wade LeBlanc

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill