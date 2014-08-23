Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels arrived Friday at the O.co Coliseum on the heels of a four-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Angels had won eight of their past 10 games, passing the slumping Oakland A’s and building a two-game lead in the American League West. But when the Angels and A’s opened their three-game series, Oakland beat the Angels 5-3 and improved to 4-0 against them at the Coliseum this year.

“There were a lot of good things on the field and some things we didn’t get done,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “We couldn’t get the big hit at the end. We haven’t gotten it done up here yet this season. That’s a good club.”

The A’s swept a three-game series against the Angels at the Coliseum from May 30 to June 3. This time, A’s right-hander Sonny Gray pitched 8 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits, including solo home runs to CF Mike Trout in the first inning and LF Josh Hamilton in the fourth.

The Angels put together a furious rally after A’s closer Sean Doolittle replaced Gray with one out and Hamilton on first after a walk in the ninth. Doolittle fanned second baseman Howie Kendrick, but shortstop Erick Aybar singled, and third baseman David Freese followed with an RBI single. Collin Cowgill walked, loading the bases, but Doolittle struck out Chris Iannetta to end the game.

“Both of these teams are fighting each other,” Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun said. “Gray mixed pitches, threw strikes and got big outs when he needed. That’s a perfect recipe for pitching into the ninth.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 10-8, 4.59 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Jon Lester, 13-8, 2.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Hector Santiago allowed two runs, just one of them earned, over five innings and got a no-decision Friday night in a 5-3 loss to Oakland. The no-decision was Santiago’s fourth straight. He struck out five, walked two and held the A’s to one or no earned runs for the third straight start this season. In the bottom of the fifth, A’s 3B Josh Donaldson hit a line drive up the middle that hit Santiago’s pitching hand. Santiago finished that inning but didn’t return for the sixth. “It’s a little sore, but I‘m good to go,” Santiago said. “I couldn’t get a good grip on my off-speed stuff, and I didn’t want to become a one-pitch guy. This series is too important.”

--CF Mike Trout hit his 28th home run of the season Friday night in the Angels’ 5-3 loss to Oakland. With one out in the first inning, Trout golfed RHP Sonny Gray’s 1-1 curve over the high wall in left-center field. Trout went 2-for-4 and drove in his 90th run.

--LF Josh Hamilton hit his ninth home run of the season Friday night, a solo shot in the fourth inning of the Angels’ 5-3 loss to Oakland. Hamilton sent a curve ball from A’s RHP Sonny Gray high and deep over the right-center field fence. It was his first home run since Aug. 4. All nine of his home runs this season have come on the road.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon), who went on the 60-day disabled list Thursday, underwent season-ending surgery Friday. “They said the surgery was as they expected and they’re very happy with the repair and hopefully the rehab will go very well,” manager Mike Scioscia said before the Angels’ game against Oakland. “Same timetable they gave us before the surgery, six to nine months.” Scioscia said he was relieved that surgeons didn’t discover more damage to Richards’ knee than his MRI indicated. “Once you get in there you never know,” Scioscia said. “But evidently everything was intact and they just had to make the repair to the patellar tendon.”

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) began a rehab assignment Friday night with Triple-A Salt Lake. Green was placed on the DL retroactive to July 21.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There were a lot of good things on the field and some things we didn’t get done. We couldn’t get the big hit at the end. We haven’t gotten it done up here yet this season.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia after a loss in Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hector Santiago (sore left hand) took a line drive off his pitching hand Aug. 22. He finished the fifth inning but didn’t return for the sixth. He said he expects to be able to make his next start.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He will underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He is expected to miss six to nine months.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He is expected to be out until early to mid-September. He can start some light throwing off a mound in Arizona but is not close to returning, manager Mike Scioscia said Aug. 20.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August. As of Aug. 20, he was running and hitting, and he was getting close to starting a rehab assignment.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Wade LeBlanc

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Cam Bedrosian

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill