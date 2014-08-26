Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Josh Hamilton is breaking out of his extended slump.

The Los Angeles Angels left fielder went 6-for-16 with two homers and eight RBIs during the final five games of the recently concluded road trip.

Hamilton has been working on his swing during extra batting practice with hitting coach Don Baylor, and also went to a lighter bat, according to manager Mike Scioscia.

The new bat, however, was only used in batting practice. So what is the reason for the turnaround?

Hamilton said it was just a matter of focusing on “having fun.”

He is having a lot less fun in home games this season, batting .246 with no homers and 15 RBIs at Angel Stadium, compared to .285 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs on the road. In the opener of a homestand Monday, Hamilton went 0-for-3 with a walk as the Angels lost 7-1 to the Miami Marlins.

Hamilton hasn’t homered at Angel Stadium in more than a year, the last one coming Aug. 18, 2013.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 6-8, 4.06 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 12-4, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) is running again, and he hopes to start throwing off a mound Saturday. He is still at least two weeks away from returning to the Angels.

--SS Erick Aybar went 3-for-4 Monday against the Marlins, extending his hitting streak to 10 games. During the streak, he is batting .462 (18-for-39), raising his season average from .264 to .280.

--RF Kole Calhoun is the only player in the majors who is hitting .300 with at least 10 homers and 50 RBIs since June 1. When he scores a run, the Angels are 33-10, and his .509 slugging percentage heading into Monday’s game was best in the American League among leadoff hitters. He went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the series-opening loss to the Marlins.

--LHP Wade LeBlanc gave up six runs on seven hits and three walks (one intentional) in 3 1/3 innings to get the loss Monday against the Marlins. LeBlanc was starting in the spot vacated by RHP Garrett Richards, who sustained a season-ending knee injury last week. Angels manager Mike Scioscia would not commit to giving LeBlanc another start when the lefty’s turn comes up Saturday against Oakland.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker will start Tuesday against the Marlins. Shoemaker took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his last start, and he wound up giving up one hit in 7 2/3 innings in a victory over the Red Sox. He will be making his first career appearance against Miami.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think Wade started out OK, but he just got away from some of the things he does well. He wasn’t able to change speeds, and when he did command some counts, wasn’t able to make pitches and put some guys away. All in all, I don’t think Wade got comfortable out there to use some of his strengths the way that he could have.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on LHP Wade LeBlanc, the losing pitcher Monday as the Angels fell 7-1 to the Miami Marlins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Hector Santiago (sore left hand) took a line drive off his pitching hand Aug. 22. He said he expects to be able to make his next start.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He was running as of Aug. 25, and he hoped to start throwing off a mound Aug. 30. He is unlikely to return before mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

LHP Wade LeBlanc

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill