Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels have a huge four-game series against the Oakland A’s this weekend, but as of Tuesday, they did not have a starter for Saturday’s game.

Lefty Wade LeBlanc, subbing for the injured Garrett Richards, was eliminated as a possibility after he was shelled for six runs in 3 1/3 innings on Monday against the Marlins. Tuesday, he was designated for assignment.

The Angels’ in-house options include major league veterans Randy Wolf and Chris Volstad, who are currently playing for Triple-A Salt Lake.

Another option is lefty Michael Roth, who is lined up for a start Saturday after throwing seven scoreless innings for Double-A Arkansas on Monday. The A’s have struggled against lefties this season, hitting .241 as a team.

Outside the organization, the Angels could make a trade for Mets right-hander Bartolo Colon, Astros right-hander Scott Feldman or Diamondbacks right-hander Trevor Cahill, all who are believed to have cleared waivers.

With the loss of both Richards (knee surgery) and Tyler Skaggs (Tommy John surgery), the Angels’ already-thin pitching depth has been tested.

“That’s just the nature of this game,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “You always need to pay attention to your pitching depth, and I know that we are.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Henderson Alvarez, 10-5, 2.57) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 3-7, 3.38)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade LeBlanc was designated for assignment Tuesday, one day after giving up six runs in 3 1/3 innings in a loss to the Marlins. LeBlanc had replaced injured RHP Garrett Richards in the rotation.

--RHP Yoslan Herrera was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to replace LHP Wade LeBlanc on the roster. Herrera pitched in six games for the Angels in April, going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA out of the bullpen. He was 4-4 with a 2.52 ERA and five saves in 41 games for the Bees.

--RHP Matt Shoemaker shut out the Marlins on two hits over seven innings to get the victory, improving to 13-4, in an 8-2 win Tuesday. “To be honest with you, yeah,” Shoemaker said when asked if he believed he could pitch this well in the big leagues. “I’ve wanted to play baseball for so long. If you want to feel like you belong, you want to keep getting better each day, and build off each day.”

--LHP Hector Santiago will start Wednesday against the Marlins. Santiago gave up two runs (one earned) in five innings against the A’s in his last start, coming out of the game after he was hit on his left hand on a comebacker. It will be his first career appearance against Miami.

--OF Josh Hamilton started as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Marlins. Hamilton has tightness behind his left knee, and said he’s running at about 85 percent.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a couple great at-bats tonight from everybody, everybody contributed. Before the All-Star break, you saw what our bats can do.” -- Angels CF Mike Trout after a win over Miami on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He was running as of Aug. 25, and he hoped to start throwing off a mound Aug. 30. He is unlikely to return before mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Yoslan Herrera

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill