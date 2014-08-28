Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Hector Santiago’s journey through the wilderness has ended just when the Los Angeles Angels need him most.

The left-hander from Newark, N.J., began the season 0-7 and had an ERA as high as 5.19 in May. But Wednesday night against the Miami Marlins, Santiago earned his fourth consecutive victory and registered his second win as a starter.

Santiago conceded just three hits, two walks and one run while striking out six Marlins in 5 2/3 innings, thus continuing a transformation that has enabled him to become one of the Angels’ most consistent pitchers.

When he came to the Angels from the Chicago White Sox in a three-team trade that sent outfielder Mark Trumbo to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Santiago believed he had to make an immediate positive impression.

“Every time I went out, I put more and more pressure on myself,” Santiago said. “I’ve got to prove myself here. I‘m the new guy. I’ve got to earn my spot.”

That focus proved self-destructive.

“In spring training and at the start of the season, I think he was trying to throw the ball 106 mph,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “As the season started to go the wrong way, I think he tried to throw 107 mph. He was trying just to bull his way through and show us that he can help us win.”

But Santiago found himself in the Angels’ bullpen, then at Triple-A Salt Lake -- where he found himself in a different sense.

“When I was sent down, I found that it’s the same game,” Santiago said. “It puts you on the right path to know that you can do it.”

The Angels recalled Santiago on June 10. In 49 innings since July 10, the left-hander has permitted only 35 hits, nine earned runs and 15 walks while amassing 40 strikeouts.

“I thought he came back with a little bit of perspective and became more of a pitcher, which is good to see,” Scioscia said. “He’s got plenty of life on his fastball. He hits his spots and changes speeds.”

Not even a home run in the third inning from Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria phased Santiago, who responded by striking out the next five Marlins while retiring 11 of 12 from the third through the sixth innings.

Now Santiago faces a sterner challenge: helping the Angels compensate for the loss of right-handed ace Garrett Richards, who is out for the season after tearing the patellar tendon in his left knee Aug. 20 at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. For the new and improved Santiago, however, pressure no longer is a problem.

“Whatever the catcher puts down -- it doesn’t matter what it is -- I know I can get the pitch where I want it,” Santiago said. “I just have confidence in every single pitch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-53

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-7, 3.00 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 10-8, 4.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Mike Trout accomplished two feats by hitting his 30th home run of the season Wednesday night. Trout not only tied his career high, set in his rookie season of 2012, but also became the fifth player in American League history to hit at least 30 homers twice at age 22 or younger. The others are Jimmie Foxx, Ted Williams, Jose Canseco and Alex Rodriguez. Against the Miami Marlins, Trout went 2-for-3, drove in two runs, scored twice and walked twice.

--SS Erick Aybar extended his longest hitting streak of the season to 12 games with a sixth-inning single. Aybar is hitting .457 (21-for-46) during his streak after going 1-for-3 Wednesday night, and has hits in 15 of his past 17 games.

--2B Gordon Beckham went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in his second start for the Angels since being acquired Thursday from the Chicago White Sox. Beckham’s home run was his first for the Angels and his eighth of the season.

--LHP C.J. Wilson hopes to continue his recent success while improving his control when he faces the Oakland Athletics on Thursday night. Wilson is 2-0 in his last three appearances, during which he conceded four earned runs and 17 hits in 18 1/3 innings. But Wilson also walked 10 during those three games, and has allowed 19 walks in his past 29 innings over six appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everything was working: cutter, slider, changeup, screwball, sinker, fastball. Throwing everything for a strike, that was the important part.” -- Angels LHP Hector Santiago after a win over Miami on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He was running as of Aug. 25, and he hoped to start throwing off a mound Aug. 30. He is unlikely to return before mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill