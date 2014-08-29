Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Nobody will say it is anything like the rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, but the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland A’s have created a little rivalry of their own in the American League West.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia it is a rivalry built on the success of the two teams within the same division. Since Scioscia took the Angels’ managerial job in 2000, either the A’s (six times) or Angels (five times) won the division in 11 of 14 seasons.

“With any teams in any division, where you go through some stretches of years where both teams are successful, there’s going to be that rivalry,” Scioscia said. “It’s nowhere along the lines of Dodgers and Giants, but sure there’s a rivalry, just from the divisional aspect.”

Head to head during Scioscia’s tenure, the A’s lead the series 145-131, including wins in eight of 13 so far this season. However, the Angels grabbed the opener of a crucial four-game series between the teams Thursday, earning a 4-3, 10-inning win. The Angels (80-53) hold a two-game lead on the A’s (78-55) in the AL West race.

Despite the division dominance of Los Angeles and Oakland the past 14 seasons, only once has either team reached the World Series -- the Angels in 2002, when they beat the Giants in seven games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-53

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: A’s (LHP Jon Lester, 13-8, 2.53 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 14-7, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wade LeBlanc, designated for assignment Tuesday, cleared waivers and accepted an assignment to Triple-A Salt Lake. In his lone start for the Angels, LeBlanc gave up six runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings Monday during a loss to the Marlins. In a total of three appearances for the Yankees and Angels this season, LeBlanc is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA.

--SS Erick Aybar went 1-for-3 Thursday against the A‘s, extending his hitting streak to 13 games, during which he has hit .449 (22-for-49). The streak included a run of six games with multiple hits. His 56 RBIs rank second in the American League among shortstops and are three short of his career high, set in 2011.

--CF Mike Trout has 30 home runs, tied for his career high established his rookie season in 2012. Twenty of his 30 homers either tied the game or gave the Angels the lead. His 71 extra-base hits lead the majors. No Angel player has led the league in extra-base hits at season’s end.

--LHP C.J. Wilson gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings Thursday against the A‘s, getting a no-decision. “My location just kind of went away,” Wilson said. “I was hitting spots the first couple innings, and after that it was a bit of a battle. I don’t know if it was something I was doing wrong or if the ball was moving too much. I was very close, but I was not throwing strikes to get ahead in the count, and it burned me.”

--RHP Jered Weaver will start Friday against the A‘s. Weaver has won seven of his last eight decisions, including a victory over Oakland in his most recent start. He is 12-9 with a 2.58 ERA in 29 career starts against the A‘s.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was really looking to hit that first pitch, but I kind of froze on it. Then I swung at a high pitch. Once it gets to two strikes, it’s about battling and trying to get anything you can handle. He left one up, and I was able to drive one to right.” -- 2B Howie Kendrick, who hit a full-count pitch for a sacrifice fly that gave the Angels a 4-3, 10-inning win over the Oakland A’s on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He was running as of Aug. 25, and he hoped to start throwing off a mound Aug. 30. He is unlikely to return before mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill