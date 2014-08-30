Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Pitcher Garrett Richards visited his teammates Friday for the first time after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his left knee Aug. 20 in Boston and the subsequent surgery.

Richards, wearing shorts and a brace on the knee while getting around on crutches, wore his jersey and cap for the annual team photo. He is expected to be out six-to-nine months.

“The first couple days were rough,” Richards said. “You go from a routine of coming to the yard every day, then you’re stuck on the couch. I went through the phase of ‘Why did this happen to me?’ But you kind of get past that; now it’s time to move forward.”

Richards, who suffered the injury covering first base, said he knew immediately it was serious.

“After I heard the popping and the crunching, I knew it was bad,” he said. “I didn’t know what it was initially, but I felt like I had a bone sticking out of my body. It kind of scared me.”

Richards had a breakout season, going 13-4 with a 2.61 ERA and one shutout in 26 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 81-53

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-3, 3.86 ERA) at Angels (RHP Cory Rasmus, 3-1, 2.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Gordon Beckham has started five times in the seven games he’s been with the Angels since joining the team in a trade from the White Sox on Aug. 21. Beckham, who’s started at second and third base, is hitting .176 (3-for-17) with one homer and four RBIs.

--RHP Fernando Salas has thrown 14 consecutive innings over 12 appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 1. Overall, he’s 5-0 with a 2.23 ERA in 46 games.

--RHP Jered Weaver threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks to win his 15th game, tying him for the league lead. “I do?” Weaver said when told he had 15 wins. “Fifteen? I don’t know, you would have never guessed. I‘m just trying to my job and keep the team in the game, no matter how I‘m feeling or what the case is. My team has been picking me up a lot this year. I’ve had some great support, great defense behind me.”

--2B Howie Kendrick’s walk-off sacrifice fly Thursday was his sixth career walk-off RBI and second of the season. With 146 hits, he has surpassed his total of 142 last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Any time your defense is making great plays behind you, it’s going to add up to victory. I’ve been pretty lucky to get some support.” -- RHP Jered Weaver.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He was running as of Aug. 25, and he hoped to start throwing off a mound Aug. 30. He is unlikely to return before mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--INF/OF Grant Green (lower back strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 21. He began baseball activities at the Angels’ Arizona complex in early August. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Aug. 23.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Cory Rasmus

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Efren Navarro

OF Collin Cowgill