Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The Los Angeles Angels announced the promotion of 11 players to the active roster, a bloated figure, particularly for a team in the thick of a pennant chase.

The Angels exploded into first place in the American League West despite catastrophic injuries to their rotation, namely the loss of left-hander Tyler Skaggs (elbow) and right-hander Garrett Richards (knee). Among the newcomers are four pitchers sure to contribute as the final month unfolds and the Angels continue their postseason push.

”Given where we are, given our roster if you analyze where our rotation is, there’s no doubt on the pitching side we need to add some arms,“ Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. ”We’re going to continue to add some arms. We’ll get (left-hander) Joe Thatcher here in probably another week or 10 days. Some other guys we’re looking at that might come up to help us.

“We need the depth because there are four more starts that we’re going to have that are definitely going to be along the lines of the start that we saw on Saturday.”

Last Saturday, the Angels used eight pitchers to complete a three-hit shutout of the Athletics. When left-hander Hector Santiago rejoined the rotation, the club lost a reliever capable of providing five-plus innings in a spot start. For the time being, Scioscia will piecemeal the first spot in his rotation, likely relying on right-hander Cory Rasmus and lefties Wade LeBlanc and Michael Roth to start with plenty of bullpen support.

“There’s a lot of guys, more guys than we’ve had in a while,” Scioscia said of the expanded roster. “But there’s certainly a need for them and a role.”

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-54

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 15-7, 3.57 ERA) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 7-9, 2.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Cam Bedrosian was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and allowed two unearned runs on two hits and one walk in 2/3 innings beginning his first stint of the season with the Angels. In eight appearances with Salt Lake, went 1-1 with two saves and a 7.71 ERA. He entered Tuesday with a 19.29 road ERA with the Angels.

--LHP Wade LeBlanc had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake and worked 1 1/3 innings allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts. LeBlanc was 0-1 with a 9.31 ERA in two appearances (one start) with the Angels entering September and was 10-4 with a 4.43 ERA in 22 starts with Salt Lake. LeBlanc also pitched for the Yankees this season and provides the Angels versatility as a starter and reliever.

--RHP Vinnie Pestano was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his second stint with the Angels this season. Pestano worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Astros, allowing one hit while striking out three. In his Angels debut on Aug. 10, he worked a scoreless inning against the Red Sox.

--RHP Cory Rasmus was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake after being optioned Sunday. He made his first career start last Saturday, tossing three scoreless innings as he combined with seven relievers on a three-hit shutout of the Athletics. Rasmus has 12 relief outings of at least two innings pitched this season and is 1-1 with a 1.91 ERA since June 14.

--C John Buck had his contract selected from Triple-A Salt Lake. Buck signed a minor league deal with the Angels on July 21 and his .294 with two home runs and 15 RBIs for the Bees. He started the season with the Mariners and hit .226 with a home run and six RBIs in 27 games before being released on July 15.

--INF C.J. Cron was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his third stint with the Angels this season. Cron batted .266 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 62 games with the Angels this season, with his last major league appearance coming on Aug. 9. He hit .316 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs for the Bees this season.

--INF Luis Jimenez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake for his third stint with the Angels this season. He was initially recalled on May 3 before being optioned to the Bees two days later. He was recalled for a second time on May 12 and optioned again the following day. Jimenez was batting .286 with 34 doubles, 21 home runs and 76 RBIs in 117 games with the Bees.

--INF Efren Navarro was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, marking his fourth stint with the Angels this season. Navarro is hitting .254 with nine doubles, one home run and 12 RBIs in 44 games with the Angels.

--INF Shawn O‘Malley was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is poised to make his major league debut. O‘Malley played at three different levels within the minors this season, combining to hit .317 with 19 doubles, 11 triples, four homers and 46 RBIs in 89 games.

--OF Brennan Boesch was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and began his third stint with the Angels this season batting eighth as the designated hitter. Boesch finished 0-for-2 before being replaced by PH Grant Green in the seventh inning. In 13 games with the Angels prior to Tuesday night, he was hitting .129 with two doubles and two RBIs.

--OF Tony Campana was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, where he hit .267 with six doubles, two triples 17 RBIs, 31 runs scored and nine RBIs. Campana was acquired from the Diamondbacks along with LHP Joe Thatcher on July 5. With Arizona he hit .150 in 26 games.

--RHP Michael Kohn was designated for assignment. Kohn went 2-1 with a 3.04 ERA in 25 appearances with the Angels, who selected him in the 13th round of the 2008 draft. In four seasons with the Angels, Kohn finished 5-6 with a 3.67 ERA and two saves over 126 games.

--OF J.B. Shuck was designated for assignment after hitting .167/.195/.250 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 22 games with the Angels. Shuck enjoyed a breakout season with the Angels last season, his first with the organization after spending the first five years of his career with the Astros. In 2013, Shuck hit .293/.331/.366 with two home runs and 39 RBIs in 129 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think it was one of those games where C.J. just never got into a groove. Just wasn’t quite as crisp as he needed to be. I think it was just simple analytics of being behind in too many counts and I think as he got behind counts it was tough for him to get back in and when he made some pitches that weren’t quite there, those guys hit it hard.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia on LHP C.J. Wilson after a loss to Houston on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He was running as of Aug. 25, and he hoped to start throwing off a mound Aug. 30. He is unlikely to return before mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana