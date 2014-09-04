Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Right-hander Matt Shoemaker earned a just reward on Tuesday when he was named American League Pitcher and Rookie of the Month for August. He is just the ninth player in history to earn dual player/pitcher and rookie honors in a single month.

The thing with Shoemaker is that he wasn’t exceptional only in August (6-1, 1.31 ERA). He has been outstanding all season.

At 14-4 with a 3.14 ERA, Shoemaker went from being a luxury for a team with five healthy starters for most of the season to an absolute necessity when left-hander Tyler Skaggs (elbow) and ace right-hander Garrett Richards (knee) were lost for the season.

”I still think it’s an extraordinary story what Matt’s done with his opportunity,“ manager Mike Scioscia said. ”There’s always contribution from guys where you don’t have a crystal ball coming out of spring training and you don’t know what they’re going to do. You know that some guys are going to make the most of their opportunity to contribute to your team.

“I think it’s an understatement to say that he’s one of those guys. It’s been incredible what he’s done and how much we’ve needed him, and he just keeps going strong.”

With Richards lost, Shoemaker has assumed the role of suddenly emergent star. As a 27-year-old rookie with just five major league innings to his name entering this season, Shoemaker has delivered far more than anyone associated with the Angels could have anticipated.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-55

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-7, 3.28 ERA) at Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 11-10, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Joe Thatcher has begun throwing off a mound but is not prepared to throw a simulated game, the next step before his reinstatement from the 15-day disabled list. Thatcher landed on the DL on Aug. 3 with a left ankle sprain. He missed his 29th game Wednesday.

--RHP Jered Weaver limited the Astros to two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings, striking out six. He recorded his 19th quality start of the season but suffered just his second loss in 15 outings. Weaver is 8-2 with a 3.44 ERA over that span. He has three quality starts in four career outings against the Astros, going 2-2 with a 3.37 ERA.

--CF Mike Trout recorded an RBI when he reached on an error by Astros SS Jonathan Villar in the third inning. That RBI was his 98th of the season, a career high. Last season, his second full season with the Angels, Trout recorded 97 RBIs in 157 games.

--LF Efren Navarro made his 16th appearance in left field and scored the lone Angels run following his leadoff single in the third inning. Navarro opened his fourth stint with the Angels this season after his recall from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I still think it’s an extraordinary story what Matt’s done with his opportunity. There’s always contribution from guys where you don’t have a crystal ball coming out of spring training and you don’t know what they’re going to do. You know that some guys are going to make the most of their opportunity to contribute to your team. I think it’s an understatement to say that he’s one of those guys. It’s been incredible what he’s done and how much we’ve needed him, and he just keeps going strong.” -- Manager Mike Scioscia, on RHP Matt Shoemaker, who was named American League Pitcher and Rookie of the Month for August.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He was running as of Aug. 25, and he hoped to start throwing off a mound Aug. 30. He is unlikely to return before mid-September.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana