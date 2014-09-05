Los Angeles Angels - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- Los Angeles Angels closer Huston Street has brought stability to the back end of the Los Angeles bullpen, saving 12 of 13 chances and accumulating an ERA under 1.00.

Tested Thursday against Minnesota, Street came through in the clutch, retiring the heart of the Twins order after allowing back-to-back singles to start the inning.

With runners on first and second, the Twins decided to let first baseman Joe Mauer swing away. He flew out to left for the first out of the inning.

Street’s biggest test came to the next batter, designated hitter Kennys Vargas -- perhaps baseball’s best RBI man over the last month. After falling behind the hulking slugger 3-1, Street used a pair of off-speed pitches to get the eager youngster to strike out swinging.

“I had a good feel for my change-up so we struck with it,” Street said. “I was trying to get a ground ball, but I had a good feel for the change up.”

The second change up bounced in front of catcher Chris Iannetta, but Vargas swung anyway... likely swinging at just about anything Street offered.

“Huston trusts his ability to make pitches when he needs to,” said Angels manager Mike Scioscia.

It’s no coincidence that Street’s acquisition from San Diego in mid-July has coincided with the Angels surge up the standings in the American League West. When Street moved up the California coast on July 18, the Angels were 1 1/2 games behind the Oakland Athletics in the standings.

Following their win Thursday against the Twins, the Angels moved five games up on the A’s and look poised to clinch their first AL West championship in five years.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 14-4, 3.14 ERA) at Twins (RHP Ricky Nolasco, 5-10, 5.96 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B David Freese went 2-for-4 at the plate, snapping an 0-for-21 streak at the plate in getting his first base hit since Aug. 26. A fourth-inning double knocked in another run, his first RBI since Aug. 22.

--LHP Hector Santiago went five-plus innings Thursday, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks. For Santiago, it was his third straight outing where he didn’t finish the sixth inning. His three strikeouts were the fewest he’s had in his last five starts.

--CF Mike Trout went 1-for-3 and is now hitting .390 in 17 career games against the Twins. His numbers are even better at Target Field, where Trout is hitting .435 in six career games. He was also the MVP of the All-Star Game here back in July.

--SS Erick Aybar went 2-for-4 and has a hit in 18 of his last 19 games. Over that span, Aybar is slashing at a .429 clip. He has multiple hits in nine of his last 14 games overall.

--2B Howie Kendrick went 2-for-4 and has a four-game hit streak against Minnesota this season, with multiple hits in three of those outings. In 49 career games against Minnesota, Kendrick owns a .342 career average.

--LHP Joe Thatcher, out since early August with a sprained left ankle, threw 20 pitches to hitters in the batting cages Thursday. He could return as soon as end of next week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Maybe he’s not gonna be as electric as he was three years ago in St. Louis, but he’s better than he showed last year and he’s a better player up to this year. He was looking really comfortable in the box and hit three balls right on the button. That’s good to see.” -- Angels manager Mike Scioscia on 3B David Freese’s 2-for-4 night against the Twins on Thursday, breaking a personal 0-for-21 streak at the dish.

MLB Team Report - Los Angeles Angels - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Joe Thatcher (sprained left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3. He threw 20 pitches to hitters in the batting cages Sept. 4. He could return as soon as end of the week of Sept. 8.

--RHP Garrett Richards (torn left patellar tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 22. He might not be ready for the start of the 2015 season.

--LHP Tyler Skaggs (strained flexor tendon in left forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 1, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 10. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery Aug. 13. He will miss the rest of the 2014 season and all of the 2015 season.

--LHP Sean Burnett (torn left ulnar collateral ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list May 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day disabled list June 3. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery June 5.

--RHP Ryan Brasier (right elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 16.

--LHP Brian Moran (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 13. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery in mid-April.

ROTATION:

RHP Jered Weaver

RHP Matt Shoemaker

LHP C.J. Wilson

LHP Hector Santiago

RHP Cory Rasmus

BULLPEN:

RHP Huston Street (closer)

RHP Joe Smith

RHP Jason Grilli

RHP Kevin Jepsen

RHP Michael Morin

RHP Fernando Salas

RHP Yoslan Herrera

LHP Michael Roth

RHP Cam Bedrosian

LHP Wade LeBlanc

RHP Vinnie Pestano

CATCHERS:

Chris Iannetta

Hank Conger

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Albert Pujols

2B Howie Kendrick

SS Erick Aybar

3B David Freese

INF John McDonald

INF Gordon Beckham

INF Grant Green

INF C.J. Cron

INF Luis Jimenez

INF Efren Navarro

INF Shawn O‘Malley

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Josh Hamilton

CF Mike Trout

RF Kole Calhoun

OF Collin Cowgill

OF Brennan Boesch

OF Tony Campana